Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
'Rarest baseball card in the world' shatters records and sells for $7.25 million
A baseball card considered the "rarest in the world" just shattered records when it sold for millions.
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Max Scherzer Furious After Getting Distracted By Mets' Bat Boy: Fans React
It's not the best idea to get on Max Scherzer's bad side; especially when you're employed by the New York Mets and have to see him everyday. On Saturday night with Scherzer on the mound vs. the Braves, the Mets' bat boy ran behind home plate in the middle of Scherzer's windup.
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Roger Maris' Son Hoping Aaron Judge Falls Short Of HR Record, 'But Wish Him The Best!'
No hard feelings, Aaron Judge -- but Roger Maris' son is making it clear to TMZ Sports he'd prefer it if his father's historic home run record was still standing at the end of this year. Of course, the Yankees superstar is on a torrid HR streak right now --...
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Shohei Ohtani’s damning comments prove Angels exit could be looming
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
