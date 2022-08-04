ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Yardbarker

A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez

In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Yardbarker

Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets

What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
