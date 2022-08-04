How to watch and what to expect at the Tesla ‘Cyber Roundup’ annual meeting

Read on techcrunch.com
TechCrunch
The Station: Rounding up the Tesla Cyber Roundup, a Waymo change up and the mysterious disappearance of Bolt Mobility
One story that deserves your attention is the mystery around Bolt Mobility. Bolt Mobility appears to have ceased operations and vanished into the ether, leaving behind dead vehicles and unanswered calls in at least eight U.S. markets. Representatives from affected cities told TechCrunch they haven’t been able to get ahold...
TechCrunch
Geek+ raises another $100M for its warehouse robots
The last time we wrote about the company was still fairly early on in the pandemic – June 2020 – when it had just raised a $200 million Series C. Meantime, the company raised an undisclosed Series D last year. Certainly there’s no lack of investor interest in the firm at the moment, with this most recent round valuing Geek+ at somewhere around $2 billion.
CNBC
Cloudflare soars after beating on revenue and raising annual forecast
Sales cycles are getting shorter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told analysts. The company raised its full-year guidance and beat on second-quarter revenue. Cloudflare shares jumped more than 27% on Friday, after the content distribution network and security provider announced second-quarter results and full-year guidance that exceeded analysts' predictions. It was the stock's best day since its 2019 New York Stock Exchange debut.
Motley Fool
Semiconductor Company Axcelis Technologies Charges Past Earnings Expectations
Axcelis provides equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, a thriving industry with ever-increasing applications. The company reported strong quarterly revenue numbers and higher-than-anticipated revenue for the year. Supply chain and logistics have been a drag on margins, while a U.S./China trade war looms large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Morgan Stanley to pay $200 million to resolve U.S. record-keeping probe
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Friday it had reached agreements with two regulatory agencies to resolve record-keeping investigations about business communications on messaging platforms not approved by the bank.
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
TechCrunch
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com enters South Korea via acquisitions
The company also said Monday it has secured registrations under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset service provider. “We are committed to working with regulators to continue to bring our products and services to market, particularly in countries like South Korea where consumers have shown strong interest and adoption of digital currencies,” said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek.
TechCrunch
Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?
Gumroad’s Sahil Lavingia broke into the venture world as one of the early testers of the rolling fund, an AngelList product that allows investors to raise capital on a subscription-like basis. That was in 2020. Fast-forward to 2022 and a lot has changed. One of those changes? The number...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter maybe longer” for unlisted companies.
TechCrunch
3 ways to optimize SaaS sales in a downturn
Against all odds, I ended up doing well. Well enough to be the best salesperson globally (out of nearly 1,000) and breaking the 10-year record for most sales in a single year. How? After working on the first Obama presidential campaign from 2006-2008, I had a fresh perspective on how to sell. One that works regardless of whether we’re in a bear or bull market.
Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and China reported its exports rose by double digits. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation. “Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
TechCrunch
The cybersecurity funding bubble hasn’t burst — but it’s starting to deflate
Last year was record-breaking for the cybersecurity market. Data from Momentum Cyber, a financial advisory firm for the security industry, showed that cybersecurity startups raised a “record-shattering” $29.5 billion in venture capital in 2021, more than doubling the $12 billion raised in 2020, while a record number — including Dragos and Noname Security — were minted as unicorns.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
Fast Company
To build a better tech workforce, we can’t address today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions
With the economy potentially on the brink of recession and job openings in the tech industry still at record highs, many technology executives across the country are flashing back to a similar set of economic dynamics two decades ago. In the years between the dot-com bust and the Great Recession...
TechCrunch
Equalum lands new capital to help companies build data pipelines
Spurred to meet the need, software engineer Nir Livneh founded Equalum, a startup providing software that integrates with existing infrastructure to process and transform data, including streaming data. Equalum can collect, transform, and synchronize data, moving data in real time or in batches from devices and apps to AI systems, data lakes and data warehouses.
TechCrunch
Vista Equity Partners to acquire automated tax compliance company Avalara for $8.4B
Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara works with companies including Zillow, Pinterest and Roku, helping to automate many of the time-consuming processes involved in managing taxes in each market they operate. Indeed, many governments around the world collect taxes based on where a service is consumed, rather than where the service...
TechCrunch
Q3 outlook forecasts cloudy days ahead for fintech M&A
Last week, Paystand — a blockchain-enabled B2B payments startup — announced it had acquired Mexican fintech Yaydoo — creating a new unicorn in the resulting new entity. Execs from the two startups say the combined company will have processed over $5 billion in payments and built a network of over 500,000 connected businesses by creating B2B DeFi payment networks in both the U.S. and Mexico.
