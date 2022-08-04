Lightning strikes Southwest Airlines' generator, delays Sky Harbor flights

Monsoon thunderstorms dropped more than a half inch of rain on much of the Valley Thursday morning, causing power outages and delaying dozens of flights out of Sky Harbor International Airport.

Southwest Airlines workers said lightning struck a generator, causing a server to go down and delay dozens of the carrier’s flights for several hours.

Utility companies said nearly 6,000 households in the Valley lost power at the height of the storm around 5 a.m.

Fire officials in Peoria said a supermarket’s roof partially collapsed about 30 minutes before its scheduled 6 a.m. opening.

There were no reported injuries, and investigators were trying to verify the collapse was storm-related.

In northwestern Arizona, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of a man was recovered from a wash east of Kingman a few hours after heavy rain hit that area Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies said a pickup truck was spotted submerged in sand and a body later identified as 64-year-old Steven Jerome Tucker of Kingman was found in the vehicle.