Pathfinder Announces Next Year's Big Rulebook

Hitman 3 is still running strong with new content and there's a wealth of activities to engage in this month. Hitman 3 was advertised as the end of this era of Hitman, largely because developer IO Interactive is going to play in the James Bond sandbox with Project 007. Although it was expected that this would mean Hitman 3 would get one year of content and then put Agent 47 to rest for the foreseeable future, that plan didn't work out. Instead, the game was such a massive success and there was such demand for more Hitman that IO Interactive has been working on an additional year of content for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO