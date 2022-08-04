Pathfinder Announces Next Year's Big Rulebook

Read on comicbook.com
Tower of Fantasy release date and time
TOWER of Fantasy is an upcoming character driven free-to-play gacha game set in an open-world RPG. Often compared to Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy is sci-fi focused rather than fantasy giving a new twist on the genre. It’s releasing simultaneously worldwide, so depending on which time zone you’re in, the...
Unmatched: Digital Edition Gets an Early Access Launch Date
The digital version of Unmatched is coming to Steam next month. Acram Digital announced that it would release an early access version of Unmatched: Digital Edition on September 15th. The new game is an adaptation of the hit Restoration Games board game that features a mix of characters pulled from myths, folklore and modern movies and comics battling to the brutal end against one another. Players can mix and match characters from any Unmatched game, meaning that a team of King Arthur and Dracula could battle Sinbad and Deadpool. You can check out the trailer for the digital version, which appears to be a faithful adaptation of the original board game, below:
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC
Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Announced
With Nintendo set to release the upcoming video game Splatoon 3 on the Nintendo Switch in just over a month on September 9th, it should likely come as little surprise that the video game company has announced a special Nintendo Direct specifically about Splatoon 3 for later this week. What, exactly, might be revealed during the presentation is anyone's guess, but it looks to be a rather significant amount of information that is coming.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta and Multiplayer Reveal Announced for September 2022
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and also the the most ambitious project by Activision. After all, it is the highest earning title for the franchise, so a great amount of effort is gone to give justice to the sequel. Players got a gameplay reveal where they were hit by a truckload of nostalgia when they saw the entire team coming back to play the iconic Oil Rig mission.
Diablo 4's Alpha Has Begun, But There's A Catch
Development for Blizzard's next installment in the "Diablo" saga, "Diablo 4," is well underway. Just last month, Blizzard delivered a gameplay showcase trailer that gave gamers a peek at what's to come. Some of the most notable mentions in the trailer include a character customization feature, an open world with no linear path, and the addition of a Necromancer class. Unfortunately, the release date of "Diablo 4" is still far away, especially after a delay following Blizzard's executive shakeups.
Hitman 3 Gets New Elusive Targets and Other Content This Month
Hitman 3 is still running strong with new content and there's a wealth of activities to engage in this month. Hitman 3 was advertised as the end of this era of Hitman, largely because developer IO Interactive is going to play in the James Bond sandbox with Project 007. Although it was expected that this would mean Hitman 3 would get one year of content and then put Agent 47 to rest for the foreseeable future, that plan didn't work out. Instead, the game was such a massive success and there was such demand for more Hitman that IO Interactive has been working on an additional year of content for the game.
The Ascent will get new DLC later this month
"Indents! Gear up for an all-new contract! The Cyber Heist DLC is coming August 18th!"
League of Legends' mightiest dad bod arrives with the Udyr rework
Riot has finally unveiled the Udyr rework
Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
The Lord of the Rings game you've always wanted is this fan-made Unreal Engine 5 project
At least we have Lord of the Rings: Gollum coming out soon
Today's Wordle #415 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too many issues solving today's Wordle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
Mount And Blade II Bannerlord Will Make Its Console Debut AT Gamescom 2022
The medieval RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s console release will have its first public peek at Gamescom 2022, according to TaleWorlds Entertainment. While regular attendees can participate in the gaming booth in the public area of the exhibition, media representatives present at the event will be able to participate in a hands-on introduction to the console port in the business area.
Total War: Warhammer 3 Champion Of Chaos DLC’s New Trailer Hints A Female Khorne
The Creative Assembly will likely release a theatrical trailer early the next week, followed by much larger gameplay reveal if past practice is any indication. Currently, Total War: Warhammer 3 is only accessible on a PC. On August 23, the Champions of Chaos DLC and the Immortal Empires Beta will...
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 8, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
Assassin’s Creed: Infinity On Unreal Engine 5 Is Showcased In A New Fan Teaser
An updated fan teaser by TeaserPlay featuring Assassin’s Creed Infinity’s Unreal Engine 5 features the areas of Iran. Several historical structures, including Persepolis, Cyrus the Great’s mausoleum, Pasargad, and Biston, have been reconstructed by TeaserPlay. The title or codename for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game is Assassin’s...
