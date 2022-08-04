ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2023 Linebacker Derion Gullette announces commitment date

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r18Rc_0h57cNbn00

We are now nearly a week removed from last Saturday when Texas A&M held its annual recruiting pool party, featuring over 30 recruits attending the event from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes, including one of the most versatile defenders in the 2023 cycle, linebacker Derion Gullette.

Recently, Gullette released his commitment date, which is set for Friday, August 5th at 3:00 PM Central, with his final school list including Ohio State , Texas , and Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been on Gullette from a recruiting standpoint going back to last summer, offering him on June 11th, 2021. He has proceeded to visit the Texas A&M’s campus nine times, with his last visit coming last Saturday during the pool party. In relation to his final school list, Gullette has taken visits to Ohio State on June 10th, and Texas on June 24th, and according to recruiting sites 247Sports and On3 is a favorite to land with Texas.

In a scouting report I wrote for Derion Gullette, I described his ability on the field and how it might translate at the collegiate level:

As a prospect, Gullette’s film is just plain fun to watch; catching the ball, intercepting the ball, kicking the ball, and tackling, so yes, the man can literally do it all. As an outside linebacker, he is patient in coverage, shows adequate lateral quickness, and has great ball skills paired with a nice closing burst after reading the route. He is a high-level tackler and an instant threat to outside run concepts due to his speed and athleticism, mostly coming from his snaps at wide receiver. Overall, Derion Gullette has the makeup to become an instant contributor to whatever school he chooses.

We’re finally at the “fingers crossed” stage of Derion Gullette’s recruiting journey, so here’s to trusting that last weekend’s festivities left a lasting impression on one of the most sought-after prospects in the state of Texas.

Comments / 0

 

