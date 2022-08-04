Two in custody for breaking into Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days

Read on krcgtv.com
Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket
Three men have been charged with attempted robbery in an incident last week outside a Columbia store. The post Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire
BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Tipton man dead, another seriously injured, in motorcycle crash
A Tipton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, it happened Saturday at 8:37 pm on Highway 50, west of Koerkenmeier Road. David Burnett, 45, of Tipton, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when the motorcycle went...
One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
One 24-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on westbound U.S. 54 in Jefferson City Friday night. The post One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents. The post Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body recovered from Rocky Fork Conservation Area
The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed that they recovered a body from the lake at the Rocky Fork Conservation Area. Captain Brian Leer said they found the body at 9 am Monday. Officials got a call about a missing adult man Sunday afternoon. Leer said while it is early in...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Man arrested in connection to Camdenton shooting
UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Everitt has been formally charged and will be in court on Aug. 8. at 8:30 a.m. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release. Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested […]
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
