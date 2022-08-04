ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Two in custody for breaking into Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire

BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Tipton man dead, another seriously injured, in motorcycle crash

A Tipton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, it happened Saturday at 8:37 pm on Highway 50, west of Koerkenmeier Road. David Burnett, 45, of Tipton, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when the motorcycle went...
TIPTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com

Body recovered from Rocky Fork Conservation Area

The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed that they recovered a body from the lake at the Rocky Fork Conservation Area. Captain Brian Leer said they found the body at 9 am Monday. Officials got a call about a missing adult man Sunday afternoon. Leer said while it is early in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested in connection to Camdenton shooting

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Everitt has been formally charged and will be in court on Aug. 8. at 8:30 a.m. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release. Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested […]
CAMDENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Felon Arrested at Budget Inn

Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine

A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
FULTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy