ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJVio_0h57bHHE00

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators had been watching a home at Ridgecrest Apartments for several weeks over alleged drug activity.

White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

On August 3, agents took a search warrant to the home of Antony Rivera, where he lives with his wife and two children.

During the search, investigators say they found pills in trafficking amounts within easy reach of the children.

Antony Rivera was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and the chemical endangerment of a child.

Rivera was taken to the Franklin County Jail without bond. The Franklin County Department of Human Resources was called to assist with the children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
WAFF

One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Franklin County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Russellville, AL
Russellville, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, AL
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Oxycodone#White House#Nexstar Media Inc
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy, but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WAFF

2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
HARVEST, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
WREG

4 escape from Alcorn County jail through hole in roof

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning. Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy