‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos ‘Feud’ Reports Surface After He Mocks Her on Live TV

Read on outsider.com
Related
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show
Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning. “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is...
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos’ ‘feud’ rumors reignite after he mocks GMA anchor over her unrecognizable video
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has reignited rumors of a feud with Robin Roberts after he mocked a video clip of his morning show colleague. The two lead anchors reportedly come to blows in August last year over claims of sex assault by a Good Morning America producer. And on Wednesday, fans of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund
Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Popculture
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
GMA’s Michael Strahan calls out famous face and mocks her pronunciation of an everyday word
MICHAEL Strahan has appeared to mock a famous TV chef and her pronunciation of an everyday word. The Good Morning America anchor shared a viral clip of British TV star Nigella Lawson saying the word "microwave." Strahan posted to his Facebook page earlier this month: "It's no secret I don't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
The Talk producer dead at 50 after ‘brave battle’ against ‘unforgiving disease’ as show honors their beloved ‘mama bear’
HEATHER Gray, an executive producer of The Talk, has died aged 50. Her exact cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting CBS staff of her passing revealed she succumbed to "an unforgiving disease." A letter was posted to staff and crew of The Talk on Sunday and signed...
GMA fans shocked after Lara Spencer snubs excited fans despite loud cries from audience in cruel live TV moment
GOOD Morning America fans were shocked as they witnessed news anchor Lara Spencer turn her back on the excited crowd during a cruel live TV moment. Comedian Tom Kelly was getting the live audience excited for the news anchor's appearance on stage at the GMA Summer Concert Series when Lara snubbed her fans.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo makes a comeback with new podcast
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
‘TODAY’ Fans Are Demanding That the Show Fire Savannah Guthrie: Here’s Why
Fans of the “TODAY Show” are done asking that the talk show fire Savannah Guthrie. Instead, they’re taking it one step further, demanding that production fire Guthrie for her recent behavior. This news comes as she and co-host Hoda Kotb have allegedly been going at it, feuding...
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
'American Idol' finalist hired a bodyguard after Nicole Kidman pulled her aside at a restaurant and told her to 'invest in security'
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Outsider.com
533K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 4