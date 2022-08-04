‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos ‘Feud’ Reports Surface After He Mocks Her on Live TV

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO