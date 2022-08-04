ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Grand jury indicts Cranston man for role in officer involved shooting

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State

Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police respond to a shots-fired incident in Providence

(WJAR) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident in Providence on Sunday night. The Providence Police Department responded to Miller Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a vehicle with a damaged window. Police searched the area and no injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cranston, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston

At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Neronha
ABC6.com

Car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident

Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grand Jury#Police#Violent Crime#Superior Court
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed with screwdriver in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man was stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver on Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Whelden Avenue at about 9 p.m. for a stabbing with minor injuries. The man was stabbed by a person known to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Providence Police Want Captain in Head-Smashing Incident Fired

Providence Police on Friday afternoon announced that they are recommending firing Captain Stephen Gencarella for his role in an incident at India Point Park over July 4 weekend -- in which an arrest suspect's head was seen being smashed to the ground on video. GoLocalProv was first to report on...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy