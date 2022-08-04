Grand jury indicts Cranston man for role in officer involved shooting

Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO