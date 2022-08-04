Grand jury indicts Cranston man for role in officer involved shooting

Read on www.abc6.com
GoLocalProv
Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State
Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
ABC6.com
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident.”. “From the information we have gathered, and...
Turnto10.com
Police respond to a shots-fired incident in Providence
(WJAR) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident in Providence on Sunday night. The Providence Police Department responded to Miller Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a vehicle with a damaged window. Police searched the area and no injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Providence
A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a crash on I-95 in Providence Saturday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
ABC6.com
Car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for woman’s murder
The man who police say strangled a woman to death in 2015 has been sentenced to prison.
iheart.com
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man was stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver on Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Whelden Avenue at about 9 p.m. for a stabbing with minor injuries. The man was stabbed by a person known to...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
ABC6.com
2 Massachusetts men facing gun charges, including possessing ghost gun, sentenced to prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two Massachusetts men who were facing gun and drug charges were sentenced to serve three years in prison. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that Jarrel Rocha, 20, pled guilty to possession of a ghost gun,...
Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Providence Police Want Captain in Head-Smashing Incident Fired
Providence Police on Friday afternoon announced that they are recommending firing Captain Stephen Gencarella for his role in an incident at India Point Park over July 4 weekend -- in which an arrest suspect's head was seen being smashed to the ground on video. GoLocalProv was first to report on...
