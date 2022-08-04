ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Detectives: Dadeville man killed, dismembered girlfriend and her young son

Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his wife — Monica Spears — was beaten with a chain.

At age 16, Troy Connell was initially convicted on three counts of capital murder and one count of assault. Connell appealed his sentence in 2012 after the supreme court ruled that minors convicted of capital murder could not be given mandatory life-without-parole.

Attorney General Marshall says that the nature of Connell’s crimes outweighs the age at which he committed them.

“Troy Connell willfully committed horrendous crimes, taking the life of an innocent man followed by the brutal assault of the victim’s wife,” said Attorney General Marshall.  “On the scale of justice, the savage and evil nature of his crimes outweighs the fact that he committed them when he was 16.  This week, the court correctly ruled that he should again receive the maximum allowable punishment for which he is eligible, life without parole.”

Jimmy Lamar Killingsworth Jr.

Co-defendant Jimmy Lamar Killingsworth Jr. is serving the same sentence — life without the possibility of parole.

Body found in woods identified as missing man, Victor Allen Chavez

The original case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosa D
3d ago

Should have got the death penalty. Anyone who takes another one's life, so shall his life be taken. Better laws, Better days!!

Renee Davis
3d ago

The way it should be.But my thing is I beleave It should be an eye for an eye.My son was murdered I Decatur,Al in 2015.All 4 went to prison.One of those for OD this month.Doesnt make it any easier knowing your child's gone, and there still here.And tax prayers pay the taxes for it.Justice is a word.Them breathing still is my point.They can still see their family's, my son can't see his.

Fred Hollingsworth
3d ago

he should count his blessings that he didn't get the death penalty. before somebody changes their mind and decides to give him that

