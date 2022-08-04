Coherus BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS