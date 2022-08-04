A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React

Read on power1029noco.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giant Snoop Dog Bobblehead Stolen From Greeley Liquor Store
A Snoop Dogg bobblehead is no longer sipping on gin and juice from a West Greeley liquor store as he has been kidnapped. The three-and-a-half-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead was scooped up and whisked away by a man wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a trucker hat. In...
There Are Two Types of Drivers in Fort Collins – Which Are You?
I came across a thread on Reddit, started by u/dontaggravation who shares the tale of two very different drivers recently encountered in the city of Fort Collins. A family was walking through Old Town when one of the younger kids of the group stepped out onto Linden Street to cross. Admittedly not paying the best attention, the family followed the little one out onto the street to also cross, somewhat distracted by what was going on around them.
Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week
The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
No Place Like Home: Parklane Mobile Home Park Residents Secure Purchase of Community
The residents of Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins recently celebrated a pretty exciting achievement not often seen, they upgraded from residents to landlords. Occupants of the Colorado mobile home park came together to form a non-profit they named United Neighbors/Vecinos Unidos (UN/VU). That could then serve as representation in the purchase of their park, and by doing so, they’ve preserved affordable housing and guaranteed that residents can govern their own community from here on out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Live blog: Several people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: I-70 reopen in Denver, more storms forecast for Southern Colorado Monday
The Denver Fire Department rescued at least 19 people from flooded roadways Sunday evening after a storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain on parts of the city in a matter of minutes. A stretch of I-70 in northeast Denver closed for several hours after water pooled in a...
1310kfka.com
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins
A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Collins over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. on the 400 block of East Prospect Road. Police said a pick-up truck was heading east on Prospect Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway before continuing on to strike a fence. The vehicle came to rest in the yard of the home, where the driver was found dead. Police believe the driver may have suffered from a medical episode while behind the wheel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
These restaurants have top burgers in Denver
The Denver Burger Battle just wrapped up and there are two new champions for best burger of 2022.
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
Denver Channel
Gallery: Meet the wolves and wolf dogs at W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County
The W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County hosts 30 wolves and wolf dogs that have abandoned or neglected, and hopes to raise money to move to their new habitat near Red Feather Lakes. To donate, click here and find “Help W.O.L.F. Sanctuary with New Location”
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0