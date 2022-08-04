The Antidote Studio draws hundreds downtown for new music festival

Read on flintbeat.com
Flint Schools kicks off academic year, has plans to develop students from the ‘cradle to career’
Flint, MI—Students lined up across the hallways of Holmes STEM Middle School Academy, waiting to receive their class schedules for the semester. Others huddled shoulder to shoulder, comparing schedules with their peers. As students searched for their respective classrooms, staff members helped guide them along the way on the first day of school.
Really Cool Comic Con returns to Flint in August
Flint, MI–Really Cool Comic Con is set to return to Flint’s Dort Financial Center the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, 2022. “We have created a unique experience that has grown to be Michigan’s largest summer comic con,” said Michael Blagborne, Operations Director for Really Cool Comic Con LLC, which is now in its second year at the Dort Financial Center.
Flint photography studio starts fresh after leaving condemned Paterson Building
Flint, MI—About a week before the grand opening of her new photography studio, Leni Williams looked content sitting in her new airy, white-walled space in downtown Flint, Mich., with a backdrop of soft pink peony petals behind her. “Would you mind turning the music down, Dee?” she asked her...
Whaley Children’s Center receives $15k grant to bolster youth services
Flint, MI—Whaley Children’s Center (WCC), a nonprofit organization that provides residential child care services, has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF). This funding will help the center meet the mental health needs of its youths, WCC said in a press release. According...
Flint Housing Commission seeks $500k planning grant for River Park Townhomes
Flint, MI—The Flint Housing Commission is partnering with the city of Flint to plan for the future of River Park Townhomes on the city’s northside. The entities entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in order to seek a $500,000 Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Planning Grant for the public housing development. It is similar to what they did for another property, Atherton East, in 2015.
Build out of new mixed-use development begins in Flint’s historic Carriage Town neighborhood
Flint, MI—Local developer Communities First, Inc. has begun work on its new mixed-use building in the historic Carriage Town neighborhood of Flint. The $16.7 million development, called “The Grand on University,” will provide 43 affordable units at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income, which is $30,383, according to most recent US Census data. There will also be five market-rate units and first-floor commercial space for tenant services.
Meet the team behind Flint’s new Asian-fusion food truck
Flint, MI—Sitting down with the team behind Fengshui, a new Asian-fusion food truck, feels a lot like hanging out at the cool kids’ table in the high school cafeteria. Dustin Totten, the food truck’s owner, holds court, insisting he’s trying to settle everyone down despite having just riled them up himself.
Flint Institute of Arts appoints new executive director
Flint, MI — The Flint Institute of Arts has appointed Tracee Glab as its new Executive Director. Glab, who previously served as the FIA’s Curator of Collections and Exhibitions since 2009, began the role in July. She succeeds John B. Henry, who announced his retirement this year. “My...
Here are the candidates running for Flint Board of Ed.
Flint, MI—With the November 2022 election approaching, candidates running for five out of seven seats of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education will be up on the ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office has certified 15 Flint residents who are vying for the positions. Candidates for three,...
Flint City Council approves new zoning code, but implementation timeline risks city’s marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—Nearly a decade after the adoption of the city of Flint’s Master Plan, Flint City Council has passed a new zoning ordinance to codify it. However, that decision places a three-month timeline on also adopting a new marijuana ordinance or the city risks having no marijuana business regulations at all.
Here’s a list of walk-in COVID vaccine clinics for August
In an ongoing effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) and community organizations are continuing to provide COVID shots at walk-in clinics in August 2022. As of late July, roughly half of Genesee County’s population has received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID...
Health officials are investigating the source of a recent Legionnaires’ case
Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center has recently diagnosed a patient, who was admitted to the hospital on July 12, 2022, with Legionella pneumonia, also known as Legionnaires’ disease. While Hurley is working with the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to...
Bountiful Love Ministries to host 25th Anniversary Weekend Celebration
Flint, MI – Bountiful Love Ministries is celebrating 25 years of love, praise, and serving the Flint community with an Anniversary Weekend Celebration, on July 16 and 17, 2022 at the church located at 3432 W. Pasadena Ave. As part of the celebration, events will include a 3-on-3 basketball...
Communities First set to invest in Baker College campus with support from $4-million Mott Foundation grant
Flint Twp., MI — Communities First, Inc., a Flint-based nonprofit developer, is set to invest in the redevelopment of Baker College’s Flint Twp., Mich. campus with the support of a $4-million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. According to a July 20, 2022 press release, Communities First...
Flint’s newly renovated Sloan Museum to open this weekend
Flint, MI—After almost five years of planning and construction, the Sloan Museum of Discovery will reopen to the public on July 16, 2022. The hands-on learning museum originally opened in 1966 as the Sloan Panorama of Transportation, named after long-time General Motors President, Chairman, and CEO Alfred P. Sloan.
Flint City Clerk’s office open on Saturday, July 30 for absentee voters
Flint, MI—The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow Flint-registered voters to vote by absentee ballot over the counter for the upcoming Primary Election, to be held on August 2, 2022. Voters who may not have...
Black Business Expo & Financial Empowerment Summit returns tomorrow
Flint, MI—The 2022 Black Business Expo and Financial Empowerment Summit will be held July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmers’ Market. The event is designed to highlight minority-owned businesses by providing professional and person financial education, information on local and government resources for business development, and more.
Flint Board of Ed. approves $400k in personnel hires, one transfer
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education approved a number of hires and a transfer of position on July 20, 2022. The annual salaries of these positions total nearly $406,000, excluding one with a wage of $30 per hour. – Executive director of finance, effective as of July...
With development deal in negotiation, RACER Trust provides environmental update on Flint’s Buick City
Flint, MI—With a deal on the table for Ashley Capital to purchase the remaining acreage of Buick City, the organization tasked with the former General Motors site’s clean up and sale said they remain concerned with PFAS contamination levels on two areas of the property. Those areas are...
Efforts to vaccinate Genesee County’s young children against COVID are underway
Genesee County, MI—For Rachel Florence-Spaetzel, it was a relief to have her 2-year-old twins, Cody and Alex Spaetzel, receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Her 6-year-old son, Jay Spaetzel, has received his second Pfizer COVID vaccine. Both Florence-Spaetzel and her husband have been boosted with the Pfizer vaccines. And on July 20, 2022, the twins got their first Pfizer vaccines at Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) walk-in clinic at the Central Church of the Nazarene.
