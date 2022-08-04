The Antidote Studio draws hundreds downtown for new music festival

Flint, MI—Local developer Communities First, Inc. has begun work on its new mixed-use building in the historic Carriage Town neighborhood of Flint. The $16.7 million development, called “The Grand on University,” will provide 43 affordable units at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income, which is $30,383, according to most recent US Census data. There will also be five market-rate units and first-floor commercial space for tenant services.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO