Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Fairview Park police ask for help in finding woman who disappeared 45 years ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Yvonee Regler was just 17 when she went missing from the Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park on August 8, 1977. Now, 45 years after her disappearance, the Fairview Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving her case, saying investigators had worked "thousands of hours" trying to figure out what happened to her.
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
Mason Thompson left his house on West Chalmers Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday
Fire in Huron County ruled arson, investigators offering $5,000 reward
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators are seeking tips from the public after a barn fire in Huron county was ruled arson, the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office announced today. Townsend Township Fire Department personnel responded to the fire at 4326 Medusa Road late on the night of Aug. 2, finding a shed fully engulfed in flames and the north side of the shed collapsed. One firefighter was injured in the blaze and was treated at the scene.
Driver charged with vehicular assault in crash: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 30, officers responded to a car accident and found the at-fault driver fled the scene. The suspect was located and charged with vehicular assault, operating under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident. Crash: Meadow Creek. On July 30, police investigated a report of a car...
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter,...
Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
cleveland19.com
3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
'Please come forward': Dailyn Ferguson's mother pleads for answers after his murder outside Lyndhurst store
LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day after the Lyndhurst Police Department released new video related to the May 8 shooting death of Dailyn Ferguson, his mother spoke to 3News as she continues to search for answers as to who murdered her son. For Tanisha Ferguson, the thought of Mother's Day...
Man injured after scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’s east side
A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland's east side, according to police.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
WKYC
New video released amid investigation of Lyndhurst business owner's murder
Police are working to identify three men in connection to the murder of Dailyn Ferguson. 3News' Brandon Simmons, who recently spoke with Ferguson's mother, reports.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
WKYC
