Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson

 3 days ago
Fairview Park police ask for help in finding woman who disappeared 45 years ago

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Yvonee Regler was just 17 when she went missing from the Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park on August 8, 1977. Now, 45 years after her disappearance, the Fairview Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving her case, saying investigators had worked "thousands of hours" trying to figure out what happened to her.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Fire in Huron County ruled arson, investigators offering $5,000 reward

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators are seeking tips from the public after a barn fire in Huron county was ruled arson, the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office announced today. Townsend Township Fire Department personnel responded to the fire at 4326 Medusa Road late on the night of Aug. 2, finding a shed fully engulfed in flames and the north side of the shed collapsed. One firefighter was injured in the blaze and was treated at the scene.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
ORANGE, OH
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

