Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Yvonee Regler was just 17 when she went missing from the Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park on August 8, 1977. Now, 45 years after her disappearance, the Fairview Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving her case, saying investigators had worked "thousands of hours" trying to figure out what happened to her.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO