Knoxville, TN

Man who sold gun to underage A-E student sentenced to 10 months in federal prison

 3 days ago
Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars

A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
