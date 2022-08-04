Read on buttesports.com
Related
buttesports.com
Tierney, Stajcar homers lead Miners past Alaska
VERNAL, Utah — Make it 12 in a row for the Butte Miners. The Class A state American Legion baseball champions outslugged the Alaska state champs 13-11 Saturday night in the second round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore) Butte (42-9) pounded 15...
buttesports.com
Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game
VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament
BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
buttesports.com
Starr home run sparks Miners in Regional opener
VERNAL, Utah — One swing of the bat by Evan Starr changed everything. The Butte Miners super senior catcher blasted a game-tying, three-run home run in the top of the second inning Friday at Uintah High School. The shot, which scored Zach Tierney and Rye Doherty, sparked a five-run...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
buttesports.com
Mile High Pitts standings
Following are the scores and standing s for the Mile High Pitts horseshoes league. The league competes Monday nights at Stodden Park. (Max points possible is 126, which is 21 pts X 6 games; each team is compromised of 4 players that play 3 games per week) Heidi’s Casino 106,...
mtpr.org
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
montanarightnow.com
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Inside Nova
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Butte's Serbian food festival back by popular demand
Members of the Serbian Orthodox Church are preparing for the Serbian food festival on Saturday free for the community
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
yourbigsky.com
What to know for wildfire evacuations
The Montana Red Cross announced Monday an evacuation center opened in Helena due to a nearby grassfire burning east of the city. The center is located at 2210 Dodge Avenue at the First Assembly of God in Helena. The Elmo fire on the Flathead Agency has burned over 20,000 acres of land and forced evacuations for people living on the north and east sides of Highway 352.
montanarightnow.com
Updated: Man who said he was 'the devil' gets 75 years for fatal stabbing in Butte
After calling it a “senseless crime and tragic waste of a mother’s life,” a judge sentenced a man to 75 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in June 2021. Prosecutors had recommended the sentence...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Comments / 0