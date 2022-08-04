ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Tierney, Stajcar homers lead Miners past Alaska

VERNAL, Utah — Make it 12 in a row for the Butte Miners. The Class A state American Legion baseball champions outslugged the Alaska state champs 13-11 Saturday night in the second round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore) Butte (42-9) pounded 15...
BUTTE, MT
Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game

VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
BUTTE, MT
Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament

BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
BUTTE, MT
Starr home run sparks Miners in Regional opener

VERNAL, Utah — One swing of the bat by Evan Starr changed everything. The Butte Miners super senior catcher blasted a game-tying, three-run home run in the top of the second inning Friday at Uintah High School. The shot, which scored Zach Tierney and Rye Doherty, sparked a five-run...
BUTTE, MT
