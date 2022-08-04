WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government

Read on my40.tv
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Brevard churches join forces for panel on gun safety, mental health
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local churches in western North Carolina are joining forces to discuss gun safety and mental health. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, both located in Brevard, presented a panel on Sunday, Aug. 7 that featured local police officers, mental health professionals and faith leaders -- in an effort to educate families on gun violence and safety.
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident. Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.
Tiny Tykes Triathlon gives youngest kids chance to compete, encourages active living
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Little ones and their cheering squads from all over Asheville gathered Sunday, Aug. 7 to compete in Pack Square Park for the Tiny Tykes Triathlon. Kids ages 3-6 biked laps around the park, splashed through the splash pad and then sprinted to the finish line.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
How much solar energy does local government produce?
The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
Unique craft fair returns to Burnsville for 65th year, showcasing Appalachian artists
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 200 artists are showcasing their talents at the 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair!. Heralded as one of the "largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains," organizers say the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Town Square in Burnsville, offers a plethora of handmade goods.
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers
During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
