Brevard, NC

WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government

By WLOS staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Brevard churches join forces for panel on gun safety, mental health

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local churches in western North Carolina are joining forces to discuss gun safety and mental health. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, both located in Brevard, presented a panel on Sunday, Aug. 7 that featured local police officers, mental health professionals and faith leaders -- in an effort to educate families on gun violence and safety.
BREVARD, NC
Brevard, NC
Asheville, NC
Brevard, NC
my40.tv

Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
#War Veteran#Wnc#French#Board Of Directors
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

How much solar energy does local government produce?

The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
France
my40.tv

Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers

During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
MACON COUNTY, NC

