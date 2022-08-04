ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AMD and Nvidia's GPU holiday launch could mean huge savings for gamers

By Allisa James
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7eem_0h57ZvZK00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There have been talks today about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 GPU release happening just before Christmas, which would be great for a variety of reasons.

According to Moore’s Law is Dead and reported by PCGamesN, it seems that just like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090, AMD is gearing up to launch their high-end Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards powered by the RDNA 3 sometime either in November or December.

The report also states that both AMD and Nvidia will only be releasing their top-tier cards this year, with later models rumored to release in 2023. There's a good chance that this will be the case, since the global silicon shortage is still taking its bite out of technology supply lines around the world.

If you only have enough resources to launch one card this year, why not make it the best one you've got?

Analysis: The more they fight, the more gamers will benefit

At first, this might seem like dire straits for budget gamers. But consider this: if Team Green and Team Red are launching their very best during the holiday season, this means we’re gearing up for some serious competition between the GPU giants. We could be looking at some serious reductions in pricing, especially on current-gen hardware like the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT, which is the best possible outcome.

With both the AMD RDNA 3 and Nvidia Lovelace cards, we could see prices anywhere from $500 to over $2,000, depending on a number of factors including a price hike from chip manufacturer TSMC. But AMD and Nividia are trying to win over the market, and that market has been suffering for over two years now from poor stock availability, rising retail prices, and Ebay and StockX scalpers.

Unless the two card makers want to break the spirits of even more gamers, then those prices need to stay as close to the starting $500 price point as possible, and there is going to be a lot of pressure to keep the prices of the cards at least in line with what they were with this current generation.

This isn’t some half-baked theory either. According to well-known Twitter leaker kopite7kimi, Nvidia had long since abandoned work on the original Lovelace GPU and instead will be using a brand new AD102 GPU, one that’s basically a whole new architecture rather than the originally planned refresh. Most likely the cause of the change in what’s powering the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards is seeing the rumored performance in its competition’s own Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs.

Nvidia is feeling the pressure from AMD in ways it hasn't in many years, so if Nvidia could reportedly overhaul its developmental roadmap based on what AMD was cooling up, then some healthy competition leading to lower prices isn't an idle hope.

If we're lucky, these release date rumors are true and we can see some proper competitive pricing. At the very least, we might be able to avoid the overinflated prices of the last-generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKfZ9_0h57ZvZK00

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD predicts 700-watt GPUs before 2025, but it has a plan

In a recent interview, AMD talked about the future of its products, including high-performance GPUs. In that sector, the manufacturer rightfully predicts that as the capabilities of graphics cards grow, so will their power consumption. AMD foresees that we might start seeing GPUs with a TDP as high as 700...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Intel launches Arc Pro GPUs that are designed for workstations and pro apps

Intel is launching its Arc Pro series of GPUs today, designed primarily for powerful desktop workstations and laptops. The Intel Arc Pro A40 and A50 will both be available for workstations, while the A30M will be available in pro-focused laptops. All three GPUs are capable of hardware-based ray tracing and AV1 hardware acceleration — and are designed with AI tasks and creator apps like Adobe Premiere Pro in mind.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Video Game#Gpu#Team Green And Team Red#Tsmc
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today

With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AMD
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers

The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Expect more crossover between Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

The next game hitting PS Plus has been revealed, and suggests Sony’s subscription service may soon look closer to Xbox Game Pass. Ghost Recon Wildlands will be coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium later this month, as part of the service’s newly revamped on-demand game library. That’s according to Dealabs user billbil-kun (opens in new tab), who has successfully leaked each new round of PS Plus titles for several months (thanks, Push Square (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap

If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

I have one of the most powerful GPUs, and I deliberately make it worse

I have a confession to make: I have one of the most powerful GPUs you can buy, the AMD RX 6950 XT, and I deliberately make it underperform. Let me explain. I appreciate that off the back of a GPU pricing crisis, which saw almost everyone unable to find a card like this (let alone afford it), that sounds super wrong. I’m lucky that one of the perks of this job is getting to test out the kind of high-end components that I wouldn’t otherwise shell out the cash for. But even then, I can’t bring myself to unleash the full power of this awesome GPU.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy