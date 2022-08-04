Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Barry becomes Northwest Foundation Board president
MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors sets goals for the next fiscal year and beyond, Bob Burrell passed the gavel this summer to Leisha Beckemeyer Barry, having completed a period that was one of the most successful in the university’s history, according to a press release from the institution.
KCTV 5
Heat causes concrete blowout along 116 Highway in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - This intense heat we’ve been experiencing has caused a concrete blowout along a highway in Clinton County. The Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the damage. “TRAFFIC ALERT,” they said, “Both lanes of 116 Highway on the west side...
tncontentexchange.com
Forum Flashbacks: August 4-10
The Biggest Little Horse Show in the World galloped through its 80th year over the weekend in Pickering. Hosted, as it has been for decades, by the Pickering Lions Club, the Pickering Horse Show embraced nearly 50 classes of saddle competition and western-style racing contests in addition to Friday’s draft horse event — essentially an equine tractor pull during which teams of 2,000-pound Belgians and Percherons take turns hauling a metal sled weighted with concrete blocks.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
newstalkkzrg.com
3 Missouri Residents Killed in Crash in Minnesota, 4th MO resident critically injured
Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six P-M Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker...
Kan. driver cited after excavator strikes underside of viaduct
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man avoided injury after an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. An excavator on a trailer being pulled by a Kenworth truck and driven by Kim Rader, Atchison, was eastbound on Main Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The excavator struck the underside of...
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
tncontentexchange.com
Skidmore Punkin Show sees great weather, turnout
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The weather was nearly perfect for this year’s Skidmore Punkin Show and the crowds were out in force. The four-day event began Thursday, July 28 with a queen contest and ended Sunday, July 31 with a community church service at the stage and a pot-luck meal.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
tncontentexchange.com
Day, Jackie B. 1947-2022 Lathrop, Mo.
LATHROP, Mo. - Jackie Bill Day, 75, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Wright County, Missouri, to Tennie Day on Jan. 7, 1947. He graduated High School in 1965. Jackie married Janet Kay Grayer on April 2, 1971. Together they share a wonderful 51 years of marriage.
tncontentexchange.com
Meyer, Judy K. 1944-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph. Judy was born July 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester and Kathryn Frueh, and raised by her father and stepmother, Irene. She was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School. She married, James...
tncontentexchange.com
Allen Buholt
Allen Buholt, 89, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Village Care Center. Allen was born on September 7, 1932 in Ravenwood, Missouri to Charles and Louie (Harris) Buholt. He was a 1950 graduate of Ravenwood High School. He served in the Missouri National Guard. Allen had worked for Phillips 66 Service Station in Ravenwood and later with CO-OP, retiring from MFA.
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Stanberry injures Albany man
A rollover crash Wednesday in Gentry County injured an Albany resident four miles west of Stanberry. Twenty-five-year-old Noah Wilmes sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. The pickup was westbound when Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side...
Comments / 0