Roswell to host series of public forums in August

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is hosting a series of public forums on a variety of topics in August. Topics will range from community and economic development to the homeless situation in the city.

The public will hear from different city departments and will also be able to ask questions. The first forum is set for August 18 at 5 p.m. Residents can attend the meetings either in person at the Roswell Convention Center or view them online .

