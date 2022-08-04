New Greenwich acupuncture practice focuses on physical and mental health, working as a ‘natural pain killer’

Read on www.registercitizen.com
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Greenwich health department inspectors find numerous violations during inspections at restaurants
GREENWICH — Health inspectors found improperly labeled chemicals, flypaper hanging over a wash rack and improperly heated food items at a number of local restaurants during the second quarter of 2022, according to town records. In the 85 restaurants inspected by town officials in April, May and June, few...
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday plans to unveil a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The sector was among the earliest and most noticeably impacted by the pandemic, as state-mandated lockdowns forced bars to close...
Greenwich’s Witherell earns ‘disappointing and disturbing’ one-star rank from Medicare; leaders vow to do better
GREENWICH — After more than a dozen violations were found earlier this year, the Nathaniel Witherell earned a one-star rating in a new survey from Medicare, with problems cited in patient care, including falls and alleged mistreatment, at the town-owned nursing center. Larry Simon, chair of the Witherell’s Board...
Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?
GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach
NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
UConn’s agriculture, garden programs to be forced out of Bethel site: ‘Something isn’t right’
BETHEL — To the dismay and confusion of many, the University of Connecticut is being forced to find a new location for its Fairfield County Extension Center after more than 60 years at 67-69 Stony Hill Road. UConn received notice in February that the lease its regularly renewed for...
‘Very high’ risk of forest fire in parts of CT today, officials say
Eastern parts of Connecticut are at a “very high” risk of forest fire on Monday, state officials said, after weeks of drought have plagued much of New England. In Redding, fire officials said they battled two major brush fires over the weekend, including one blaze along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The blaze is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Aquarion, the water company that controls the reservoir.
Torrington Savings Bank supports K9 officer and K9 Addison
TORRINGTON, CT - Torrington Savings Bank held a Dog Days of Summer Event in collaboration with iHeart Radio’s Renee DiNino, as a fundraising effort in support Torrington’s K9 Officer Addison along with handler Officer Hannah Yabrosky. The event was held for employees and resulted in a $1,000 donation...
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
New Fairfield to vote on NY couple’s request to buy littered town-owned properties
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Putnam County couple’s request to purchase less than an acre of undeveloped municipal land on the town’s border with Brewster, N.Y., will go before a town meeting next month. The land consists of two small parcels, totaling less than 0.7 acres, at 32...
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Stamford man returns home after sailing across Atlantic Ocean from Spain despite ‘cascade of failures’
STAMFORD — David Tunick pulled into Stamford Harbor on his sailboat Wednesday after about an eight-week trip across the Atlantic Ocean. Tunick had once sailed his boat, Night Watch, from Connecticut to England about two decades ago. This summer, the 78-year-old sailed it back home from Spain. On both trips, he traveled alone.
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Kent sees its downtown as a ‘destination.’ New sidewalks could be even more ‘reinvigorating’
KENT — Crews have been on the streets of Kent as construction on the town’s streetscape project begins. The roughly $3 million project, which involves replacing approximately 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks, has been 14 years in the making. The work is expected to be completed in about 180 days.
Bridgeport to demolish Pleasure Beach bridge, no replacement planned
BRIDGEPORT — Last weekend a pair of fisherman whose canoe flipped over off of the Pleasure Beach peninsula managed to climb onto the remnants of the former bridge from Seaview Avenue in the East End to await rescue by police and fire marine units. They were lucky. Soon there...
Major POKO development hurdle cleared, but Norwalk’s legal battle continues
NORWALK — A judge has dismissed one of the POKO development lawsuits, but the city’s legal battle with the developer will likely extend into a fifth year. Local real estate broker Jason Milligan, who’s been embroiled in lawsuits over rightful ownership and use of Wall Street properties for about four years, said regardless of recent legal outcomes he will continue to advocate for the betterment of the Wall Street area.
Southington man dies following East Haven bar double shooting
EAST HAVEN — A Southington man was fatally shot in an altercation inside an East Haven bar early Saturday, according to police. Capt. Joseph Murgo said officers were dispatched to Bulls Eye Billiards on Main Street following a report of a shooting during the overnight hours. Police found two...
Trumbull approves $190,000 for additional tree removal
TRUMBULL — Insect infestation and drought conditions are combining to put a dent in the town’s finances, in addition to its greenery. On Monday, the town council approved a request from public works director George Estrada for an additional $190,000 to pay for tree removal performed last year. The money was needed to remove beech and oak trees due to drought and insect damage.
