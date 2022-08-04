ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

laconiadailysun.com

Private donors sponsor theater outing for Boys & Girls Club

LACONIA — Friends, family and neighbors of the late Lynda Schmalberger and Cecile Campbell are sponsoring 37 seats for children at the Boys & Girls Club to attend the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction’s first theater fundraising event, “An Evening of Broadway,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial

LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Charity raffle winner claims new ride

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Hannaford's Community Bag will benefit The Greater Meredith Program in August

MEREDITH — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in your community, all while running routine weekly errands at your local Meredith Hannaford. The Greater Meredith Program has been selected by Meredith Hannaford’s store leadership as the benefiting non-profit for the Community Bag Program for the month of August.
MEREDITH, NH
Tilton, NH
Lifestyle
City
Tilton, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NY production in Wolfeboro for two nights only

WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater. "Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about...
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

'Where have all the Monarch butterflies gone?' discussion Aug. 13

GILFORD— In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the Monarch Butterfly on its “endangered” list. For those interested in continuing to see Monarchs here in New Hampshire, the Gilford Historical Society is presenting a program, "Where Have all the Monarchs Gone?," on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Meetinghouse on 24 Belknap Mountain Road in the center of town.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award

SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
SANBORNTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NH LAKES welcomes a new member to the board of directors

CONCORD — NH LAKES recently welcomed Jim Torpey to their board of directors. Jim has an MBA from Rutgers University. In his work life, he had a range of careers from teaching at the elementary, middle school, and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Night Out event Thursday aims to help community interact with police

LACONIA — Laconia police will host a National Night Out gathering on Thursday, in what Chief Matt Canfield sees as an opportunity for the community to come out and positively interact with law enforcement. The program will take place in Opechee Park on Aug. 11, from 5 to 7...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50

LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

William M. Ricketts, 67

HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
HOPKINTON, NH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions

GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 135 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday. Five people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Catherine Stow is 2022 Walsh Scholarship Winner

GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club has named Catherine Stow the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship winner for the year 2022. During her years at Gilford High School, Catherine has taken honors and AP classes, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Along with her academic achievements, during her freshman and sophomore year, she served as class vice president and served as class president her junior and senior year.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide

CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lightning suspected cause of fatal fire in Sandwich

SANDWICH — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in North Sandwich in which a local woman died Thursday night, authorities report. The state Fire Marshal’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brown, age 84, who died from smoke inhalation, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
SANDWICH, NH

