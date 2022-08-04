Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
Private donors sponsor theater outing for Boys & Girls Club
LACONIA — Friends, family and neighbors of the late Lynda Schmalberger and Cecile Campbell are sponsoring 37 seats for children at the Boys & Girls Club to attend the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction’s first theater fundraising event, “An Evening of Broadway,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.
Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial
LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
Hannaford's Community Bag will benefit The Greater Meredith Program in August
MEREDITH — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in your community, all while running routine weekly errands at your local Meredith Hannaford. The Greater Meredith Program has been selected by Meredith Hannaford’s store leadership as the benefiting non-profit for the Community Bag Program for the month of August.
NY production in Wolfeboro for two nights only
WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater. "Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about...
'Where have all the Monarch butterflies gone?' discussion Aug. 13
GILFORD— In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the Monarch Butterfly on its “endangered” list. For those interested in continuing to see Monarchs here in New Hampshire, the Gilford Historical Society is presenting a program, "Where Have all the Monarchs Gone?," on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Meetinghouse on 24 Belknap Mountain Road in the center of town.
The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award
SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
NH LAKES welcomes a new member to the board of directors
CONCORD — NH LAKES recently welcomed Jim Torpey to their board of directors. Jim has an MBA from Rutgers University. In his work life, he had a range of careers from teaching at the elementary, middle school, and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry.
Night Out event Thursday aims to help community interact with police
LACONIA — Laconia police will host a National Night Out gathering on Thursday, in what Chief Matt Canfield sees as an opportunity for the community to come out and positively interact with law enforcement. The program will take place in Opechee Park on Aug. 11, from 5 to 7...
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
Werner Rebsamen: He's supporting Heidi Preuss for Gunstock Area Commission
Thank you for the detailed reports on Gunstock. Looking back to the Gunstock commissioner appointments, we all were aware, that the former Olympic skier Heidi Preuss was The Laconia Daily Sun readers' most popular choice for that important position.
Planning Board OKs 12 affordable apartments on Blueberry Lane
LACONIA — Construction of 12 affordable apartments has been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The 12 units will be built on open land at the Laconia Housing Authority’s Perley Pond Townhouses’ complex at 57 Blueberry Lane.
Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions
GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 135 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday. Five people were arrested.
Catherine Stow is 2022 Walsh Scholarship Winner
GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club has named Catherine Stow the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship winner for the year 2022. During her years at Gilford High School, Catherine has taken honors and AP classes, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Along with her academic achievements, during her freshman and sophomore year, she served as class vice president and served as class president her junior and senior year.
Mike MacFadzen: Personality should never get in the way of investigations, supporting victims
My name is Mike MacFadzen, I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the third in a series of informational letters to the voters.
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
Lightning suspected cause of fatal fire in Sandwich
SANDWICH — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in North Sandwich in which a local woman died Thursday night, authorities report. The state Fire Marshal’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brown, age 84, who died from smoke inhalation, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Governor signs law requiring student ID cards to have suicide prevention number
Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring...
