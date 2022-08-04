6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.kcbd.com
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Amber Alert Cancelled For Children Missing From Lawton
An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-month-old child and his 16-year-old mother on Thursday afternoon. The two were located safely by Cherokee County deputies just after 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening. The ordeal started in Lawton, where law enforcement says the children's father, Don Sellman, possibly picked up the...
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported...
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Kansas man dies after being ejected from truck
WALLACE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old western Kansas man was killed Wednesday after he was thrown from his vehicle. Loren W. Luther, 77, was driving north on Highway 27 near the Colorado border when his 1992 Chevy pickup truck left the road to the right, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP report says […]
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
New board game has Oklahoma connection
TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
