Kearney, MO

Kansas Public Radio

Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
ATCHISON, KS
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Day, Jackie B. 1947-2022 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - Jackie Bill Day, 75, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Wright County, Missouri, to Tennie Day on Jan. 7, 1947. He graduated High School in 1965. Jackie married Janet Kay Grayer on April 2, 1971. Together they share a wonderful 51 years of marriage.
LATHROP, MO
fox4kc.com

New drought monitor brings some improvement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy time around Kansas City and the Midwest this past week, with rounds of heavy rain bringing flash flooding to St. Louis and eastern Kentucky. And then areas southeast of the KC metro last night. Calhoun, Missouri, in Henry County picked...
KANSAS CITY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Good News: Cruise for Consciousness rolls into Grain Valley Sunday

​ The Purple Peace Foundation's "Cruise for Consciousness" Car Show returns to Grain Valley this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Armstrong Park. The annual event raises funds for the educational and support programs the Purple Peace Foundation provides for families impacted by epilepsy. Started in 2015,...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Is it good for the children?

I have a basic question that I ask related to policy making and leadership, and that basic question is, is it good for the children? Is it good for the children? If it’s not good for the children, we ought not be doing it.”. Barbara Sabol has been asking...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
kmaland.com

Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash

(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
KANSAS CITY, MO

