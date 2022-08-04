Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
Kansas Public Radio
Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll
It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty Classic in Kansas City: WATCH
George Strait is the King. Chris Stapleton is certainly one of the heirs to his… The post George Strait and Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty Classic in Kansas City: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
KCTV 5
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. “They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really...
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
RELATED PEOPLE
tncontentexchange.com
Day, Jackie B. 1947-2022 Lathrop, Mo.
LATHROP, Mo. - Jackie Bill Day, 75, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Wright County, Missouri, to Tennie Day on Jan. 7, 1947. He graduated High School in 1965. Jackie married Janet Kay Grayer on April 2, 1971. Together they share a wonderful 51 years of marriage.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4kc.com
New drought monitor brings some improvement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy time around Kansas City and the Midwest this past week, with rounds of heavy rain bringing flash flooding to St. Louis and eastern Kentucky. And then areas southeast of the KC metro last night. Calhoun, Missouri, in Henry County picked...
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Cruise for Consciousness rolls into Grain Valley Sunday
The Purple Peace Foundation's "Cruise for Consciousness" Car Show returns to Grain Valley this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Armstrong Park. The annual event raises funds for the educational and support programs the Purple Peace Foundation provides for families impacted by epilepsy. Started in 2015,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Is it good for the children?
I have a basic question that I ask related to policy making and leadership, and that basic question is, is it good for the children? Is it good for the children? If it’s not good for the children, we ought not be doing it.”. Barbara Sabol has been asking...
kmaland.com
Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
Actor, KC native Edie McClurg allegedly abused by man who tried to marry her
A California judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against a man accused of elder abuse against 77-year-old actor Edie McClurg.
Comments / 0