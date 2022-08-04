ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Space.com

Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch

The Space Coast expects over 100,000 tourists to arrive to watch the launch of Artemis 1. Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket. The "Space Coast" is a term given to the region of Florida where both Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are located.
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA

