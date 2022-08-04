Read on www.wesh.com
Related
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
The Space Coast expects over 100,000 tourists to arrive to watch the launch of Artemis 1. Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket. The "Space Coast" is a term given to the region of Florida where both Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are located.
The US Air Force is signing up for Starlink after watching it help Ukraine stay online amid Russia's ongoing attacks
Starlink's effectiveness in Ukraine's "contested" environment has earned the satellite internet service worldwide attention.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Comments / 0