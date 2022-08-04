Suspect remains at-large after Huntington Bank robbery in Evanston, FBI says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The FBI announced it is still searching for a suspect in the knifepoint robbery that took place at a Huntington Bank in Evanston Wednesday.

The FBI said the offender made a verbal request for the money and showed a knife to the teller. Police responded to the bank robbery at 2485 W. Howard St. around 5:45 p.m.

No information has been released regarding how much money was stolen from the Huntington Bank.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 30 – 35 years old, about 200 – 240 lbs, and they said he stands between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The FBI announced it is currently offering a reward for help tracking down the suspect.

Members of the public can report tips anonymously at this website or by calling 312-421-6700.

