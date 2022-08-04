Oregon Zoo removing birds from public display, hopeful to avoid bird flu

Read on katu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned “How to Kill Your Husband” Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KATU.com
11th annual 'Kyron's Car Show' raising awareness on missing Oregon child's case
It’s been more than 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his elementary school in Northwest Portland, and the community gathered over the weekend for a car show that looks to keep the search going. Sunday was the 11th annual Kyron's Car Show in Beaverton. Kyron was last seen...
KATU.com
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
KATU.com
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
The summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the recent hot weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire...
KATU.com
Portland community group debuts its answer to the homeless crisis
PORTLAND, Ore — A community village for homeless people is in its final stages and today we got a look. A local nonprofit built "tiny homes" on church property, the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ, on Northeast Halsey. Today the community village had its soft launch, basically showing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Stay Cool!
A hot weekend is headed our way...so how do you stay cool? How about visiting a local splash pad or fountain? They're everywhere...and here with the scoop on where to go...is our own, Kerri Williamson!. SE Portland:. COLONEL SUMMERS PARK. What: Splash pad, playground and enclosed picnic pavilion. Where: SE...
KATU.com
Portland nonprofits prepare for another hot weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Meals on Wheels People said they started preparing for this summer right after last year's heat dome. Staff made a plan to pass out tools, like fans, during the spring months, and they'll make hundreds of wellness check phone calls in the days ahead. "We activate...
KATU.com
Crews recover body of climber who died in fall on Mt. Hood in March
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A climber who died in a fall while summiting Mt. Hood back in March was recovered from the mountain on Saturday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Pradnya Mohite, 34, of Issaquah, Washington was trying to summit Mt. Hood with her climbing partner, 50-year-old...
KATU.com
Marion County looking for man who left a transition center Saturday
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Saturday afternoon, August 7. Brent Breshears, 31, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Breshears is 6'0, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington
With yet another heat wave on tap, forecasters are warning that Saturday could be a day where fires easily spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge through Sunday morning, and through Sunday night for the Mt. Hood National Forest and Southwest Washington Cascade Range.
KATU.com
Amid crime, small businesses still struggle in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's piling on for some local business owners -- the pandemic and now having to survive break-ins. The owner of Hello India on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 35th Avenue says thieves broke in a few weeks ago, taking all of her electronics, cash, alcohol, serving trays, and even the to-go boxes.
KATU.com
3-alarm fire at Portland's historic Roseway Theater, floor collapses
Firefighters are working to put out a fire Saturday that is burning in the near-century-old Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland. The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at the theater’s location on Sandy Boulevard near 72nd Avenue. Crews arrived to find the building filled with dark smoke, and fire commanders immediately called for a second alarm.
KATU.com
Police investigating crash between SUV and motorcycle, 15-year-old behind the wheel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 9 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Vancouver Police responded to a call of a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle. Police say the rider of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old Vancouver resident was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
One-on-one with Mayor Ted Wheeler: Portlanders 'want the truth'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said his recent emergency declaration may provide the best chance yet at intervening in the ongoing violence in Portland. The program, Safer Summer PDX, will target potential shooters and is funded with $2.4 million in taxpayer money. Despite millions in intervention and...
KATU.com
Person found dead after reports of assault in Northeast Portland
A woman was found dead in Northeast Portland early Monday morning after reports of an assault in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood, police officials said. Officers were called out at about 1:30 a.m. on reports of an assault along Northeast 104th Avenue between Weidler and Hancock Street. Police arrived to find...
KATU.com
Clark County Fair kicks off
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Clark County Fair kicked off Friday in Ridgefield. There’s fun for the whole family, from carnival rides and contests to games and concerts. Of course, don’t forget fair food. On Friday morning, there was a free pancake breakfast to celebrate opening day. Daughtry...
KATU.com
Video shows shootout in Portland's Old Town District, police seek other suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two people after a shooting in Portland’s Old Town district early Friday morning, and are releasing aerial surveillance video of the gunfight in the hopes of identifying other suspects in the case. Police said they found 88 casings after the gunfire, which broke...
KATU.com
Teen accused of striking pedestrian with stolen car, leading Clark Co. deputies on chase
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car led deputies on a chase in Southwest Washington on Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle filling up at a...
KATU.com
Clackamas County again under fire for election issues
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County is under fire for another elections blunder. Thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayor’s race. County officials noticed the error on Thursday and said voters in the county’s 600 precinct should expect to get...
KATU.com
Milwaukie Tri-Met MAX crash injures 3, cause still under investigation
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Tri-Met MAX train crashed in Milwaukie Friday morning. Clackamas Fire says the train struck the end of the line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue station. TriMet says three riders were on the train at the time. The crash injured two of the riders and...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-84 early Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore — Just after 1 a.m., Sunday, August 7, Portland Police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-84, east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit. Officers located a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, and police say the pedestrian died. Portland Police say this...
Comments / 0