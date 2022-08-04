Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption

Read on localprofile.com
Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka and Developer Husband Sentenced to 6 Years in Federal Prison for Corruption
August 5, 2022 | April Towery | 1 Comment | Crime & Real Estate. A former Richardson mayor and her developer husband will report to federal prison Oct. 24 to begin serving six-year sentences for public corruption, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Justice. Thursday’s verdict wasn’t...
Former Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption
A former Texas mayor and a developer were sentenced to six years each for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.
Former Richardson mayor and husband convicted of bribery and tax fraud
Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, were sentenced after being convicted of bribery and tax fraud in July 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
keranews.org
Collin County sheriff doesn't want raises based on performance evaluations
Collin County could change how it pays sheriff's office employees, depending on how budget talks go. Right now, most Collin County employees get raises based on a pay-for-performance system. But Sheriff Jim Skinner said that system doesn’t work for his office, so he and the commissioner’s court are talking about what would work best as the county plans out its budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Dallas Battles with Crime and Vagrancy
Every night there are about 4,400 people living on the streets of Dallas. Chronic homelessness (when an individual is homelessness for more than a year) is up an enormous 92% since 2019 and specifically has become progressively worse over the summer. Many residents and business owners are justifiably upset about this ever-worsening problem in our city.
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
dallasexaminer.com
The legacy of civil rights attorney Fred Finch Jr.
Fred James Finch Jr. was a prominent civils rights attorney, leader, newspaper publisher and founder of The Dallas Examiner. A native of Dallas, Finch was born May 3, 1921. He graduated high school with honors and earned a basketball scholarship to attend Wiley College in 1938. During his time at Wiley, he joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with honors and married Mildred Newton who he met at Wiley. In 1943, they they had their first and only child, Mollie Marie.
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
DALLAS (AP) — The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage. When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.” Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an automatic life sentence if convicted. The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. On Wednesday, jurors heard a 911 call Sarah Said made from a cell phone, telling the operator that her father shot her and she was dying.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Brierfield Circle
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Dallas police responded to a fight in the 6800 block of Brierfield Circle. When officers arrived, they observed Arianna Guice, 18, assaulting Dalonna Morris, 46, in the front yard of a nearby residence. Officers immediately restrained Guice and took her into custody. DFR transported Morris to an area hospital where she died.
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime
The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
Man receives life sentence for murder of his girlfriend
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has been found guilty of the 2017 capital murder of his girlfriend.Q'Juan Tiakei Holmes, 35, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his girlfriend, Angela Gagne. On June 4, 2017, Gagne called 911 to report her boyfriend was beating her. Six days later, Holmes and Gagne argued at her Fort Worth home while Holmes' older brother, Xondadric Antonio Holmes, was visiting. As they argued, Q'Juan dragged Gagne into a spare bedroom, keeping her there as he and Xondadric stole TVs and other personal items. Two days later, during a welfare check, police found her body in a pool of blood, naked, brutally beaten and shot in the head four times - in that same room. After the shooting, Q'Juan took a bus to Florida. Police tracked him down and extradited him to Texas. Xondadric was also arrested and and faces a capital murder charge for Gagne's death.
dallasexpress.com
Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder
Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
