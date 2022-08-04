DuPage County judge denies bail for convicted felon accused of possessing gun, narcotics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO