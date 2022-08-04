DuPage County judge denies bail for convicted felon accused of possessing gun, narcotics

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Elizabeth Nudd Edens
3d ago
DuPage County won't put up with the criminals from Chicago. Get caught here you're going to jail.It's a concept the Chicago Mayor and Kim Foxx can't comprehend.
Reply(2)
22
Paula Blissett
3d ago
Wow!!! finally some justice being delivered to these habitual criminal felons that don't want to get a job and earn an honest living... 👏 Thank You DuPage County..
Reply
7
Dave B
3d ago
Keep your crime to Cook county because the DA's out here in the suburbs don't mess around!
Reply
12
