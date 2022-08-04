Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Man killed in Wayne County motorcycle crash
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a motorcycle collision in the Town of Arcadia Sunday night. that resulted in one fatality and one injured. Around 8:00 p.m. deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak was operating his motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road when he lost control of his bike and collided into a ditch. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle, a mailbox and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Lyons Man Accused of Stealing an Electric Grill
A Lyons man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a larceny complaint. 36-year-old Audi Arliss is accused of taking an electric grill that did not belong to him and taking it apart, damaging it. Arliss was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons...
iheart.com
5-year-old Killed in Wayne County Crash
A five-year-old child is dead after a crash yesterday on Younglove Road in Wolcott, Wayne County. State Police say a driver headed west lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and into a creek, where it rolled over and sank. Troopers say seven people were in that...
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
Ithaca Man Charged With DWI After Striking Building With His Car
An Ithaca man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his car into a building in the 200 block of East Green Street in the city. Ernest Grant was also charged with resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Police say damage to the building was reported to be...
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Dundee Woman Accused of Trespassing
The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 76-year-old Dundee woman. Marilyn Baker is accused of being on property that she had no right to be at. Baker was charged with trespassing and was released on an appearance ticket for Tyrone Town Court. Get the top stories...
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Canandaigua Man Arrested on Trespass Warrant
A Canandaigua man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Canandaigua Town Court. Michael Phillips was taken into custody without incident on the trespass warrant at his residence on Park Avenue. Following his arraignment, Phillips was ordered to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date. Get the...
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shot fired called Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
Seneca Falls Dog Owner Ticketed for Town Code Violations
A dog owner in Seneca Falls was arrested by Seneca Falls Police for two local law violations. On June 25th, police responded to a complaint of an aggressive dog running loose on Ovid Street. Jason Hopf was determined to be the owner and was charged with one count of a dog at large and one count of prohibited acts, both of which are town code violations.
Webster Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a 18 year old Webster man following a domestic dispute in the Town of Macedon. It is alleged that Scott F. Fitzgerald, of Shadowwood Ln entered a dwelling unlawfully on Alderman Rd and took a cellphone from within the residence. During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Fitzgerald caused damage to the victim’s cellphone, the victim’s vehicle, as well as a window of the residence.
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft
Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
Lyons Woman Accused of Criminal Contempt Following MVA
The investigation into a property damage accident Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Lyons woman. Diemond Wynn was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after she was allegedly found to be a passenger in the car with someone who had a full stay-away order of protection in place.
NewsChannel 36
House fire in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
