Clifton Springs, NY

FL Radio Group

Wayne County Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Stealing an Electric Grill

A Lyons man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a larceny complaint. 36-year-old Audi Arliss is accused of taking an electric grill that did not belong to him and taking it apart, damaging it. Arliss was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons...
LYONS, NY
iheart.com

5-year-old Killed in Wayne County Crash

A five-year-old child is dead after a crash yesterday on Younglove Road in Wolcott, Wayne County. State Police say a driver headed west lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and into a creek, where it rolled over and sank. Troopers say seven people were in that...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Woman Accused of Trespassing

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 76-year-old Dundee woman. Marilyn Baker is accused of being on property that she had no right to be at. Baker was charged with trespassing and was released on an appearance ticket for Tyrone Town Court. Get the top stories...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Trespass Warrant

A Canandaigua man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Canandaigua Town Court. Michael Phillips was taken into custody without incident on the trespass warrant at his residence on Park Avenue. Following his arraignment, Phillips was ordered to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date. Get the...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog

A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shot fired called Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Dog Owner Ticketed for Town Code Violations

A dog owner in Seneca Falls was arrested by Seneca Falls Police for two local law violations. On June 25th, police responded to a complaint of an aggressive dog running loose on Ovid Street. Jason Hopf was determined to be the owner and was charged with one count of a dog at large and one count of prohibited acts, both of which are town code violations.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a 18 year old Webster man following a domestic dispute in the Town of Macedon. It is alleged that Scott F. Fitzgerald, of Shadowwood Ln entered a dwelling unlawfully on Alderman Rd and took a cellphone from within the residence. During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Fitzgerald caused damage to the victim’s cellphone, the victim’s vehicle, as well as a window of the residence.
MACEDON, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft

Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Accused of Criminal Contempt Following MVA

The investigation into a property damage accident Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Lyons woman. Diemond Wynn was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after she was allegedly found to be a passenger in the car with someone who had a full stay-away order of protection in place.
LYONS, NY
NewsChannel 36

House fire in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

