COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
Officials say scene is secure after deputy killed in the line of duty
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and Colorado Springs Police Officers are no longer searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a deputy on Sunday.
2 Castle Rock teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County
A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two Castle View High School teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.
Four people arrested for narcotic distribution at Dorchester Park
CSPD cracks down on narcotic distribution in a local park located in the downtown region of Colorado Springs.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
KKTV
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
KKTV
Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
KKTV
Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo, authorities ask the public for help
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation. Photos of the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, are at the top of this article. Police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments, 2401 Alma Ave., on Feb. 4 at about 11:27 p.m. for a shooting. First responders found Howard at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he eventually passed.
Colo. man allegedly smoked pot with missing 7-year-old boy, locked him in chicken coop after doing meth
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smoked pot with a 7-year-old boy, took him to his friend’s house, then locked him in a chicken coop. On Sunday, July 31, 7-year-old Ashton Laymon’s mother reported him missing to Fountain Police after he was last...
FOX21News.com
Drug sales, violence close off entrance to Dorchester Park
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) blocked off the parking lot to Dorchester Park on South Nevada. A spokesperson for the city confirmed the closure happened at CSPD’s request and mentioned there is no timeline to reopen...
Bank robbery suspect at large in Colorado Springs
On Thursday, August 4th around 1:00 pm Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a bank robbery in the 1700 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
KKTV
Man facing charges after reportedly backing into a police cruiser during traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody following a traffic offense that happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday. Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and the SUV reportedly sped up and...
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado man indicted, accused of threatening members of Congress
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening members of Congress and their family members between last November and January.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
KKTV
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
