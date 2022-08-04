ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo, authorities ask the public for help

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation. Photos of the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, are at the top of this article. Police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments, 2401 Alma Ave., on Feb. 4 at about 11:27 p.m. for a shooting. First responders found Howard at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he eventually passed.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Drug sales, violence close off entrance to Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) blocked off the parking lot to Dorchester Park on South Nevada. A spokesperson for the city confirmed the closure happened at CSPD’s request and mentioned there is no timeline to reopen...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
COLORADO CITY, CO

