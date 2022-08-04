ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wgnradio.com

The 5th Annual Gourmet Expo returns to Chicago for a special Summer Show

Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more. Annette...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Original Rainbow Cone and Buona Beef are expanding

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone are expanding outside of the Chicago area with franchises. The companies will target areas of the country with lots of Chicago transplants, like Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Also, Illinois is...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Apartment Therapy

If You’re Looking to Buy a Fixer Upper, These Are the Cities to Consider

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fixer-uppers may not be for everyone, but there’s some extra charm in living in a home that requires a little (or a lot of) extra TLC. They’re a great option for budget-minded buyers and allow you to get fully creative with the space.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1417 N. Prospect Avenue

Beautifully Renovated Studio near Brady Street! - This large studio has been renovated with brand new floors, and a completely updated bathroom!. This unit is equipped with a kitchenette, dressing room and large closet! Brand new tiled bathroom. All appliances are included. The building is safe Building has locked lobby, on-site laundry and storage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

WGN’s own John Landecker at Rock Radio Revisited

Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.
DES PLAINES, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News

They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
RACINE, WI

