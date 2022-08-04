ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridarambler.com

Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs

Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Matching funds buoy Ashley Moody re-election fundraising

Taxpayer funding amounted to more than half of her most recent weekly haul. Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to marshal resources for November, raising almost $370,000 during the last full week of July fundraising — more than half of that sum coming from Florida taxpayers. Moody, a Plant City...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Water Pollution#Water Management#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Task Force
floridapolitics.com

Black farmers still wait for promised medical marijuana license

Black farmers have been waiting more than five years after deal struck. Nearly six years ago, the Florida Legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry. But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry

TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Brittany Dover heads to Volunteer Florida

Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs. Volunteer Florida has hired veteran governmental affairs pro Brittany Dover as its External Affairs Director. Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy