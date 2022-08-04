Read on floridapolitics.com
Progressive group polling finds Ron DeSantis may be in a closer race than expected
The incumbent sits at less than 50% in a new poll. A poll released by two Florida progressive groups suggest Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis may face more resistance to re-election than expected. Survey results released by Progress Florida and Florida Watch show 47% of registered voters intend to vote for...
Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs
Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
Matching funds buoy Ashley Moody re-election fundraising
Taxpayer funding amounted to more than half of her most recent weekly haul. Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to marshal resources for November, raising almost $370,000 during the last full week of July fundraising — more than half of that sum coming from Florida taxpayers. Moody, a Plant City...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22
Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
Black farmers still wait for promised medical marijuana license
Black farmers have been waiting more than five years after deal struck. Nearly six years ago, the Florida Legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry. But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of...
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
Personnel note: Brittany Dover heads to Volunteer Florida
Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs. Volunteer Florida has hired veteran governmental affairs pro Brittany Dover as its External Affairs Director. Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative...
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances
Late summer drop adds up to $1.10 per gallon decline in Florida gas prices
AAA — The Auto Club Group said the average price in Florida has dropped to $3.79 per gallon, the lowest average seen since early March. This week’s fall followed 17-cent drops each of the past two weeks. “Falling oil prices and dropping gasoline demand has paved the way...
Kansas abortion vote should alarm Florida Republican leaders
The message on abortion has been loud and clear for decades. The polls show it. Protest marchers proclaim it. Even if most Republican politicians and their ideologically tilted U.S. Supreme Court justices won’t acknowledge it, Americans believe women have the right to make their own decisions in such an intensely private matter. And this...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Ron DeSantis’ committee funding mailers backing School Board candidate faves throughout state
Mailers and digital advertising targeted to voters by county started hitting this weekend. It appears Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t just endorsing School Board candidates, he’s actively supporting them. Mailers paid for by his political committee have started showing up promoting his preferred choices for local boards. In Sarasota,...
Ben Frazier takes his message international, heads to Switzerland to address UN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ben Frazier is en route to Geneva Saturday, where he’s expected to address the United Nations with a message that is critical of the DeSantis Administration and Republican-dominated Florida legislature. Frazier plans to speak before the Committee to Eradicate Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday. The...
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
