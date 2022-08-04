How LiveU has defined the industry it once disrupted — and brought major media players along for the ride

Read on www.cnbc.com
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China's military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan's president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
'I work just 5 hours a week': This 39-year-old makes $160,000 a month in passive income—a look at his typical day
I never was the entrepreneurial type. But after losing my job as an audio engineer in 2009, I had to get creative to make ends meet. Thirteen years later, at age 39, I've built two online businesses that earns me a combined $160,000 a month in passive income. I also recently published a book, "How to Get Paid for What You Know."
China announces new round of military drills around Taiwan
China has announced a fresh round of military drills around Taiwan, signaling that Beijing would continue to maintain pressure on the self-ruled island's defenses. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Bed Bath & Beyond jumps nearly 40%, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increase
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged on Monday as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite any apparent catalyst for the move. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. Bed Bath...
These are the top 10 best and worst places to live in the world—and you won't find the U.S. on either list
This week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released their Global Liveability Index ranking of the top 10 best and 10 worst places to live in the world in 2022. The index scored 172 cities in five categories: culture, health care, education, infrastructure, and entertainment. Cities in Scandinavia dominate the list...
Cash withdrawals in the UK soar as Brits grapple with the rising cost of living
Brits are using cash as a way to manage their budgets as inflation in the country is expected to peak at over 13% in October. Britain's Post Office, which offers banking services as well as mail, handled a record £801 million ($967 million) in personal cash withdrawals in July.
Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it's betting on crypto to get it there
Dubai's handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they're paying off in the form of new tech investment. "Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai," said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform.
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month. Brent crude futures dropped $1.66, or 1.8%, to $93.26 per barrel. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron, and Disney are today's stocks: Pro Market Movers August 5. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Rosenberg Research President David Rosenberg. 3 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO05:57. Watch CNBC's full interview with LinkedIn's Karin Kimbrough and...
Here's the latest on the massive recall that includes popular beverages from Oatly and Stumptown
Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Carvana, Warner Bros. Discovery, DraftKings
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery — The media company's stock cratered 16.5% after Warner Brothers posted its first earnings report since its merger. Warner Bros. Discovery also said it plans to combine its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. Lyft —...
California DMV accuses Tesla of deceptive practices in marketing Autopilot and Full Self-Driving options
In a pair of July 28 filings with California's Office of Administrative Hearings, an official and lawyers for the DMV wrote that Tesla's "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" marketing suggest the cars are capable of operating autonomously, when in fact they can't. In a worst-case scenario, the company could temporarily lose...
Gen Z prefers TikTok and YouTube to financial advisors—but the advice they're getting 'may be totally inappropriate,' says financial psychologist
If your friends' latest poolside Instagram posts from the French Riviera have you feeling lousy about your money situation, you're not alone. Nearly half of Gen Z social media users (those aged 18 to 25) say they've felt negatively about their finances after seeing posts from others, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
For tech workers who missed window for IPO market riches, it's time for a job market rethink
The stock market just turned in its best month since 2022, so maybe conditions will change more quickly than many predict for high-growth tech startups. But the window of opportunity has been closed, at least in the short term, on IPOs, and the windfall paper riches of many tech employees on indefinite hold.
Klondike responds to outraged fans, says the Choco Taco could be back 'in the coming years'
Less than two weeks after announcing the discontinuation of the Choco Taco, Klondike says that it is now exploring options to bring the popular treat back to ice cream trucks. The maker of the frozen confection tweeted on Wednesday that it hopes to bring the Choco Taco back "in the coming years," but stopped short of giving any firm details or timeline.
