ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How LiveU has defined the industry it once disrupted — and brought major media players along for the ride

By Leah Collins
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avi Cohen
Person
James Goldston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Youtube Live#Live Video Streaming#Cnbc#Wimax
CNBC

Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it's betting on crypto to get it there

Dubai's handling of the pandemic, low taxes and ease of doing business laid the groundwork for a post-pandemic boom. And they're paying off in the form of new tech investment. "Dubai, and the UAE overall, is a world class example of dealing with a pandemic. Now you see talent internationally, from all parts of the world, wanting to move to Dubai," said Ola Doudin, co-founder of BitOasis, a cryptocurrency platform.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month. Brent crude futures dropped $1.66, or 1.8%, to $93.26 per barrel. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022

Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron, and Disney are today's stocks: Pro Market Movers August 5. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Rosenberg Research President David Rosenberg. 3 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO05:57. Watch CNBC's full interview with LinkedIn's Karin Kimbrough and...
STOCKS
CNBC

Here's the latest on the massive recall that includes popular beverages from Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Gen Z prefers TikTok and YouTube to financial advisors—but the advice they're getting 'may be totally inappropriate,' says financial psychologist

If your friends' latest poolside Instagram posts from the French Riviera have you feeling lousy about your money situation, you're not alone. Nearly half of Gen Z social media users (those aged 18 to 25) say they've felt negatively about their finances after seeing posts from others, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy