ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law

By Dana Gentry
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzMHh_0h57UOH000

Left, Barbara Paulsen, Nevadans for the Common Good, and right, Jackie Flores Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association, commenting to the Clark County Commission on short term rental regulations in June 2022.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional.

A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which had largely turned a blind eye to the estimated 10,000 to 12,000 short-term rentals (STRs) operating illegally in its jurisdiction, to impose regulations.

The county, under an ordinance that went into effect last month, is poised to license 2,850 units, a fraction of those currently operating.

The county is slated to begin accepting applications for six months. After that, a lottery will determine the applications that proceed. Properties within 1,000 feet of a licensed property will be ineligible, as will properties within 2,500 feet of a casino resort.

The Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association contends the governments’ interference in a previously unregulated sector is random and will deprive owners of their properties’ income potential.

The suit was filed this week by Hutchison and Steffen, the law firm founded by former Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison.

Democratic Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, who championed the state legislation, did not respond to a request for comment. Clark County declined to respond to pending litigation.

Opponents of STRs say they have transformed neighborhood homes into mini-hotels and exacerbated the region’s affordable housing crisis by increasing prices and taking already scarce units from the market. Las Vegas is among the most profitable markets for STR owners, and a popular location for private and institutional investors .

The suit says GLVSTRA, which has about 700 members, does not oppose regulation or the fees and taxes that go with it. But it says the ordinance exceeds “reasonable and permissible government regulation” under the state and federal constitutions.

It alleges the application and enforcement provisions of the ordinance are arbitrary and capricious and violate the Due Process Clause of the Nevada Constitution, as well as Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The ordinance requires applicants to file a completed application just to be eligible for the lottery.

“Whether or not they receive a license depends on chance,” the suit says. “Not qualifications. Not a timely application. Not a complete application. Not compliance history. Not paying fees. Those could be stellar, yet an applicant could be randomly denied the opportunity to earn income or use their own property.”

It goes on to say that even those fortunate enough to have their number drawn “would nevertheless be denied an application if by happenstance a neighbor who lived within 1,000 feet from their home also received a license.”

The suit says a 2,500 foot distance requirement between licensed properties and resort casinos is arbitrary, noting it’s more than twice the 1,000 foot separation required between marijuana dispensaries and resorts.

GLVSTRA alleges the ordinance violates takings clauses of the state and federal constititions because the regulation deprives owners of the economic benefits of their properties.

The new law, according to the suit, also violates the right to privacy of occupants, whose outdoor activities could be surveilled via sound monitors required at licensed properties, and by allowing regulators access to properties.

“The sum effect of these provisions is that Clark County—a government entity—will have unfettered access to view all individuals who enter and exit a home, what they do behind a fenced front or back yard, and, even more egregious, may enter the home without cause or advanced notice…” the suit says.

Similar suits are playing out throughout the country, especially in tourism-rich locations, as communities grapple with the debate over the right to lodge visitors in homes.

Last month, a Hawaii association of STR owners sued to block a law limiting new vacation rentals on the island of Oahu.

Austin, Texas, which amended its ordinance in 2016 to grandfather in some 17,000 existing STRs, has defied court orders to issue more permits.

The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 16

fed up AMERICAN
3d ago

money Gruber AIR BNB OWNERS DONT CONSIDER DRAMA THEY BRING TO NEIGHBORS.These A-BNBS bring drunken partiers parking along our streets with boats & jet skis leave trash & loud noises all night when residents trying to sleep. And you dont know who they are or where they come fromLet them low rent monthly long term period to Las Las Vegans who need housing cheap

Reply(1)
3
Mars
3d ago

i don't want this party house in my neighborhood, we have one and not to much noise but so much trash and they leave this out for days....

Reply(1)
3
Related
Nevada Current

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks.  The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
State
Texas State
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
State
Hawaii State
The Nevada Independent

How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions

Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Vacation Rentals#Politics State#Politics Local
8newsnow.com

CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Oahu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
2news.com

Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas

On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada gas price average sees largest drop in a month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
869
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy