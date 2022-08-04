DeSantis Suspends Twice-Elected Hillsborough State Attorney Over Abortion Stance

Read on flaglerlive.com
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week...
Andrew Warren: DeSantis ‘is trying to overthrow democracy’ in Florida
Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, released a video message Sunday condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend him.
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22
Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FPL’s Covert Campaign Against the Free Press
I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China. Or Turkey. Or Russia. The “free press” thing is...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Gov.-Appointed Florida Board of Medicine Targets Treatments for Transgender Youths for Ban
Amid an outcry from the LGBTQ community and harsh criticism from a host of physicians and health-care professionals, the Florida Board of Medicine on Friday advanced a plan that would ban doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender people under age 18. Friday’s decision...
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension
‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Florida stimulus payments: When will $450 one-time checks arrive, and who will get one?
Select families in Florida are receiving $450 one-time payments to help with rising costs due to inflation.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
