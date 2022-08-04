ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
localsyr.com

Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mosquitos found in Cicero test positive for West Nile Virus

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mosquito pool from a trap on Taft Road in Cicero has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the Onondaga County Health Department says. The department says they were notified of the positive test on Monday by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory.
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Dryden HS will welcome Poets Landing residents for showers Monday morning

Poets Landing apartment complex residents in Dryden affected by a plumbing issue are welcome to use the showers at Dryden High School first thing Monday morning, according to a statement from DCSD superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi on Sunday night. Residents “are welcome to use the HS Locker Room showers from 6:30-8:00...
DRYDEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
localsyr.com

Tillie’s Touch holds annual school supply drive fundraiser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive. It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub. “This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY

