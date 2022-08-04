ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Morgan Times

CSU Rams’ Jay Norvell brings energy to first practice

Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell admits he was a little excited Friday morning as he was driving to the first day of his first fall camp with the Rams. CSU opened a schedule of 20 practices running through Aug. 27 at the practice field adjacent to Canvas Stadium at 7 a.m.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition

The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents

Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
GREELEY, CO
KREX

The Raptors club the Rockies

The Ogden Raptures came out swinging. A lead-off homerun to start the game by Josh Broughton. Then in the second inning, the Raptors would score seven runs. The big shot was a grand slam by Jesus Valdez. That bust it wide open. It was 8-0 after two innings. The Raptors would hold on for the 14-9 victory.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
CASPER, WY
K99

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
GLENDALE, CO

