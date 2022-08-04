ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bryan Reynolds rallies Pirates to sweep of Brewers

 3 days ago

Bryan Reynolds ripped an RBI double in the 10th inning and scored on a wild pitch as the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-4 win on Thursday.

After Milwaukee scored in the top of the 10th, Reynolds doubled into the right-field corner to score automatic runner Tucupita Marcano. Pittsburgh loaded the bases on two intentional walks and, with Michael Chavis at bat, Reynolds scored on a wild pitch by Matt Bush (2-2).

Marcano and Ben Gamel each had an RBI single for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and four hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) picked up the win despite giving up one run in the top of the 10th inning.

Mike Brosseau and Victor Caratini each homered for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

In the second, Greg Allen had a one-out base hit and went to second on Jason Delay’s single. Allen advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Caratini’s passed ball for a 1-0 Pirates lead.

Caratini got some redemption when he led off the third with his eighth homer of the season to forge a 1-1 tie.

Hunter Renfroe led off the fifth inning with a double and moved to third on Caratini’s groundout. Brosseau followed with his fifth homer to stake Milwaukee to a 3-1 lead.

With Allen batting to lead off the bottom of the seventh, Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich was ejected while in the dugout by home plate umpire Jerry Meals. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell also was tossed from the game.

Allen went on to walk, moved to third an out later on Delay’s single and scored on Marcano’s single. That chased Woodruff, and Gamel tied the contest at 3-3 with a single to drive in Delay.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

–Field Level Media

