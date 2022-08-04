ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago, a tenacious 'pioneer,' dies at 75

By WXXI News
wxxinews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 8 2022

First hour: What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 6. What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
GREECE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans speaks about housing quality taskforce during progress report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At an event Thursday night that Mayor Evans called a "progress report," he outlined his plans and accomplishments, including beginning to implement some of the housing task force recommendations. He also spoke at length about public safety saying the city has invested $8.4 million in violence prevention programs.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pathfinders#Civil Rights#Rochester City Council#Hispanic#Latino
waynetimes.com

Civil Service Test needs applicants

The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
BATAVIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions

HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHEC TV-10

Forward party emerges as third party in politics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
BATAVIA, NY
wdkx.com

Puerto Rican Festival Information

The Puerto Rican Festival and Parade is this weekend so you can expect street closures In the City of Rochester. The parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 am outside of City Hall downtown Rochester. The parade route from City Hall proceeds to Frontier Field. Street closures that begin at...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy