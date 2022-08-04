Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago, a tenacious 'pioneer,' dies at 75

Read on www.wxxinews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 8 2022
First hour: What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 6. What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and...
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans speaks about housing quality taskforce during progress report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At an event Thursday night that Mayor Evans called a "progress report," he outlined his plans and accomplishments, including beginning to implement some of the housing task force recommendations. He also spoke at length about public safety saying the city has invested $8.4 million in violence prevention programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WHEC TV-10
Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
spectrumlocalnews.com
School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions
HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
WHEC TV-10
Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Forward party emerges as third party in politics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
Ukrainian Family relocated to Webster due to war speaks out on journey to America
Now they want to tell their story to show that the people of Ukraine still need help because of this war.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
13 WHAM
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
wdkx.com
Puerto Rican Festival Information
The Puerto Rican Festival and Parade is this weekend so you can expect street closures In the City of Rochester. The parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 am outside of City Hall downtown Rochester. The parade route from City Hall proceeds to Frontier Field. Street closures that begin at...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
Comments / 0