ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Take a free behind-the-scenes tour at four of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s major roller coaster

By Susan and Simon Veness
attractionsmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on attractionsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
PALM HARBOR, FL
995qyk.com

Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted

Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
travelawaits.com

20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore

There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Roller Coaster#Travel Guide
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 5-7

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 5-7), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. Cost: $20.50+. Info: Get ready for a performance like no...
TAMPA, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch in St Petersburg, FL– 20 Top Places!

St Petersburg is the excellent area for breakfast in Florida. There are numerous dining establishments that use tasty late-morning or early-afternoon meals in the city, which lies on the state’s Gulf Coast. St Petersburg is residence to a selection of global recipes, consisting of a traditional omelet as well...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects

New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Ice skating competition brings taste of Broadway to Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Ice skaters from all over the country are in Wesley Chapel for a theatrical competition. For the first time, the US Figure Skating National Showcase Competition is being held in Florida at AdventHealth Center Ice. It is the highest level of competition for this type of theater on ice.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Tampa

Tampa is a city full of international culture, so you can bet there are plenty of Korean restaurants to try. You can expect everything from a casual diner for a date to a family-friendly eatery, whatever your Korean fix may need. The best part is that the Tampa cuisine scene...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy