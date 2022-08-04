Samuel McKenzie to Leave Grand Canyon, Take Fifth Year at Oakland University

Read on swimswam.com
36th National Games Ke Liye Shuru Hue Swimming Trials – Indian Swimming News
National Games Ke Liye Hone Wale Swimming Trials Ko Saturday, August 6, 2022 Ko Around 11 Am Ko Start Krenge. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming Federation Of India Aur Maharashtra Swimming Trial Committee Ki Planning Ke Baad, Maharasthra Swimming, Water Polo, Diving Team Ko 36th National Games Ke Liye Bhej Diya Gya Hai Aur Sath Hi 75th Senior National Championships Trial Ke Liye Select Kr Liya Gya Hai.
14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS. World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003. Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009) 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018) 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55. Will Modglin...
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Me Jeeta 4 Gold Medals
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Suryanshu Ne 50m Freestyle Mei 24.80s Ki Timing Ke Sath Aur 50m Butterfly Events Mei 26.55s...
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
Ksenia Gromova Named New Head Coach of Alaska Nanooks
FAIRBANKS – The Alaska Nanooks athletic department and the Nanooks swim team have announced the hiring of Ksenia Gromova as their next head coach. Kelsey Lesson, who served as the interim head coach for the 2021-22 season, will resume her role as the assistant coach. “We are thrilled to...
Analyzing the Longest Active Streaks of Top-25 Finishes at NCAA Championships
Because this includes the 2022 championships, there can only be 25 teams on the active list per gender as any other streaks would have ended in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few months ago, Minnesota swimming and diving coach Kelly Kremer tweeted about his Gopher men’s 19th-place...
USA Women To Play For Gold At FINA Water Polo Youth World Championship
The USA Youth Women's National Team will play for gold at the FINA Youth World Championship following a 18-9 win over Italy on Sunday. Archive photo via Justin Casterline/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Belgrade, Serbia – August 7 – The USA Youth Women’s National Team will play for...
McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule
The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
Reece Whitley Returns to Cal for His Fifth Year of NCAA Eligibility
Reece Whitley announced via Instagram that he's using his fifth-year of eligibility at Cal, where he's won two national championship team titles. Reece Whitley announced via his Instagram on Sunday that he will be taking his 5th year of NCAA eligibility at Cal. The 5th year of eligibility was granted due to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020-2021 season.
Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.
British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships
Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
Swim-Off Magic: All 5 Swimmers in Girls’ 50 Free Swim-Off Drop Time
The stakes were high, but that didn't stop all 5 of these young swimmers from delivering great performances. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The girls...
Michigan Announces the Addition of Kristin Adair as a Volunteer Assistant Coach
Kristin Adair, formerly of Gold Medal Swim Club in Phoenix, will join the Michigan coaching staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2022-2023 season. The University of Michigan Swim and Dive program has recently announced the addition of Kristin Adair as a volunteer assistant coach. She is scheduled to begin for the 2022-2023 season.
San Jose State Spartans Add Steve Allnutt As Assistant Coach
SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State swimming and diving has hired Steve Allnutt as assistant coach. Allnutt comes to the Spartans from San Diego State where he was most recently the associate head coach. Allnutt owns a master’s degree from the University of Hawai’i where he did his thesis on the biomechanics of swimming.
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The 2022 US Summer Junior Nationals will wrap up this evening in Irvine with finals swims of the 200 IM and 50 free, the top-seeded heat of the girls 1500 free and boys 800 free, as well as all heats of the 400 medley relay. Carmel Swim Club holds the lead in the combined team and girls team standings, while Dynamo holds the lead in the boys meet. Finals kick off this evening at 5 PM local, 8 PM Eastern.
5-Way Swimoff Set for Girls’ 50 Free on Friday Afternoon in Irvine
Of the five swimmers who will race in a swim-off this afternoon in Irvine, Julia Wozniak is the only one who swam a best time in prelims. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on...
NY and NJ Teams Put 6 Swimmers on the Podium in the Girls 1500 at Junior Nationals
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014) Meet Record: 16:14.67, Gillian Ryan (2012) 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98, Becca Mann (2012) 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53, Katie Ledecky (2013) 17-18 NAG: 15:27.71, Katie Ledecky...
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Team Scoring Analysis
Carmel Swim Club came away with the combined title thanks to a mostly balanced scoring between their boys and girls. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography.
