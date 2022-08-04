Disability: Paralysed woman completes English Channel swim challenge

More than 50 English cricketers are expected to share millions of pounds as overseas leagues fight over the top Twenty20 talent at the start of next year. In a statement yesterday, the International League T20 competition, to be run out of the United Arab Emirates, confirmed seven England players, including World Cup stars Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, were among the marquee names who will earn up to £370,000 each for less than a month’s work in January.

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO