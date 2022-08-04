Disability: Paralysed woman completes English Channel swim challenge

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
The Queen, 96, will pause holiday to her beloved Scotland to see in the new prime minister
The Queen plans to interrupt her Scottish holiday to travel to England and invite her 15th Prime Minister to form a government, The Mail on Sunday understands. Boris Johnson has announced he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen. The Monarch...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
BBC
Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria
A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
Queen's childhood friend dies aged 97: Monarch loses loyal confidante Lady Myra Butter - months after descendant of Tsar Nicholas I handed back Pushkin medal awarded to her by Russian state amidst 'terrible suffering' in Ukraine
The Queen is expected to be mourning the death of her devoted childhood friend Lady Myra Butter, who died last week. Lady Butter, who was a descendant of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia and the poet Pushkin, passed away on Friday at the age of 97. She died 'peacefully' in London, the death notice said.
Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan set to join the new UAE T20 league, as competition for cricket's best talent heats up with more than 50 English players expected to play in franchise leagues this winter
More than 50 English cricketers are expected to share millions of pounds as overseas leagues fight over the top Twenty20 talent at the start of next year. In a statement yesterday, the International League T20 competition, to be run out of the United Arab Emirates, confirmed seven England players, including World Cup stars Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, were among the marquee names who will earn up to £370,000 each for less than a month’s work in January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I will not cease from mental fight until Jerusalem is England’s anthem | Letter
Letter: Alex Orr believes it is a more fitting song to use for sporting events featuring English teams than the all-encompassing UK anthem, God Save the Queen
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race
Watch highlights as Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in the women's road race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans who takes silver at the Commonwealth Games. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC backlash: Beeb facing multiple calls to reinstate reading of the classified results as icons of the broadcaster's football coverage over the years queue up to bemoan the decision
The BBC is facing mounting pressure to reinstate the classified football results on its flagship Sports Report radio programme after the ‘cheap’ decision to drop them. Yesterday, Sportsmail revealed that the broadcaster had unceremoniously ditched the long-standing, Saturday 5pm British institution, loved by generations. And as the backlash...
Locals Are Sharing The "Good" And "Normal" Things Tourists Need To Stop Doing
"ALWAYS remove your shoes when entering someone's house. It is disrespectful and dirty."
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Uganda: Midwife recalls delivering dictator Idi Amin's baby
A former midwife has recalled the moment she helped deliver a child of murderous Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, 50 years since thousands of people like her fled the country. Yasmin Lalani was among 80,000 Ugandan Asians who were expelled by the despot in 1972. Now living in Lancashire, she described...
Phys.org
Bonobos receive consolation from bystanders when producing 'baby-like' signals to express their emotional distress
Psychologists from Durham University, UK have found in their study that bonobos produce a variety of signals including "baby-like" signals to strategically display distress when they are attacked by other bonobos. The researchers carried out this study on two bonobo groups comprising over 40 bonobos at the Lola ya Bonobo...
BBC
Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
Good News Network
Sunday Funnies: Watch Tortoise Attack Any Black Shoes That Dare to Step Foot in the Yard
A tortoise refuses to let people wear black shoes at the house—bullying his owner’s baffled grandson into wearing other colors or face a ‘painful’ attack. Tommy Shellby always makes a bee-line for anyone who dares to set foot on the property in black shoes. Whenever he sees one, he charges with a barrage of disapproving head-butts.
Comments / 0