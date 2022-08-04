ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

AMC Theatres Tries to Win Over Retail Investors With “APE” Dividend

By Caitlin Huston and Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6xOb_0h57T7Jh00

AMC Entertainment Holdings is issuing a special dividend to thank its retail investors, but so far they don’t seem to be buying it.

Just ahead of earnings Thursday, the company announced it would issue a special dividend to investors of one AMC preferred Equity unit for each of AMC Class A common stock outstanding at the close of business on Aug. 15. The company has applied to list these units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “APE,” in reference to the group of investors who have helped revive the stock, starting Aug. 22.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“While no crystal ball can accurately predict stock market swings or volatility, the economic interests that our shareholders will have in both shares and APEs will be in a company that we believe is considerably stronger than AMC is now,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron told analysts on an after-market conference call.

Investors got a taste of that market volatility as shares in AMC dropped eight percent after hours on Thursday, as the theater chain saw increasing attendance, but reported continued losses related to its unique investment strategies.

Aron revealed on the call he held $15 million in AMC stock and around a $50 million stake in the company. “I have more than a $50 million economic stake in AMC,” Aron said, adding: “That is a powerful incentive for me to do what is right for all of our shareholders.”

In the second quarter, the theater chain reported total revenue of $1.2 billion, compared to $444.7 million in the year earlier quarter. It reported a net loss of $121.6 million compared to a net loss of $344.0 million a year ago.

Attendance reached 59 million people, up 168 percent from 22 million a year earlier. Aron cited the popularity of films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elvis and Top Gun for boosting attendance during the latest financial quarter.

“Our Q2 2022 results, in our minds, prove once again what we have long said, that as Hollywood releases movies with broad consumer appeal, people will flock to see them at movie theatres in huge and eye-popping numbers,” Aron said.

On the analyst call, Aron pointed to a number of hit tentpoles at the box office during the latest quarter, led by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. “I’ve seen it myself four times now,” he added about Top Gun: Maverick , before as during earlier analyst calls taking aim at critics of AMC’s recovery strategy, whom he referred to “profits of doom.”

“To the naysayers, who foolishly have been predicting a secular decline of theatrical exhibition, well, all I can say is you’ve seen my feisty hashtags on Twitter. You know what I say,” Aron said. But the AMC Theatres head warned of a box office slowdown for Hollywood summer releases at the local multiplex in the current quarter.

“Things will slow for several weeks. Don’t expect too much of us for all of Q3,” Aron added, before pointing to an expected strong fourth quarter, with Hollywood titles like Black Adam, Amsterdam and the sequels to Avatar and Black Panther.

Aron also discussed on the call the company’s recent $28 million stake in mining company Hycroft Mining, which due to “market price volatility” impacted the company’s earnings as AMC wrote down the value of the investment by nearly $10 million.

“We have every confidence that our Hycroft investment will pan out, excuse the pun, to be quite lucrative for AMC,” Aron said as he touted one of the company’s latest moves to diversify into alternative revenue streams away from movie exhibition.

In early 2021, AMC became a popular stock among retail investors, after the company appeared close to bankruptcy amid the pandemic fallout at movie theater chains. The stock surge helped the company strengthen its financial position, as executives seized upon it to sell shares and repurchase debt.

While the initial stock momentum has faded (shares have climbed 30 percent in the past three months, but fallen 43 percent over the past year), AMC has continued to use the runs to make a series of strategic investments to bolster its finances, which included the $28 million investment in Hycroft Mining.

In the months ahead, Aron said July was a big month for the company, with attendance in July 2022 hitting the highest number of guests in the company’s U.S. theaters since December 2019 and preliminary food and beverage numbers for the month marking the “biggest single-month figure at our U.S. theatres in our company’s entire 102-year history.”

During the call, Aron argued Hollywood had turned thumbs down on streaming platforms as consumers returned to the local multiplex and major studios realized how much money could be made with exclusive runs for their titles in theaters. “I believe that you take all this together, and Hollywood is turning away from streaming, Wall Street is turning away from streaming and Hollywood is coming back to theatrical exhibition,” he insisted.

Aron also looked ahead to next year as he predicted a continuing box office recovery. “Our current internal forecast is that the 2023 domestic box office, the basic metric suggesting the health of theatrical exhibition both in the U.S. and globally, will be billions of dollars larger than that of 2022. We look forward to Q4 of 2022 and calendar year 2023 with glee,” Aron said.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Drops as Post-Merger Update Doesn’t Impress Wall Street

A day after unveiling its quarterly earnings, Warner Bros. Discovery shares were falling sharply in Friday trading as investors and analysts debated the Hollywood giant’s outlook for its combined streaming, or direct-to-consumer (DTC), strategy and cost-savings plan. Some financial observers saw the need to reduce their stock price targets, and at least one expert also downgraded his stock rating, while others stuck to their ratings and targets. Here is a look at analysts’ actions and commentary after WBD’s Aug. 4 earnings disclosure.Analyst: Wells Fargo’s Steven CahallCall: Downgrade to “equal weight,” slashed target from $42 to $19.Report title: “A Glitch in...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Details New Streaming Plans: U.S. Launch of Combined Service in Summer 2023, Free AVOD Service to Follow

Warner Bros. Discovery executives outlined the company’s plans in streaming Thursday, revealing that the new global service will launch in the U.S. in summer 2023, with other markets to follow. CEO David Zaslav also said that, after its new service gains a foothold, the company also plans to launch a free, ad-supported streaming service with some of its content, part of a “diversified approach” to streaming.More from The Hollywood ReporterDeciphering Warner Bros. Discovery's Recent Moves; Plus Peak TV Talk With FX's John LandgrafDC Will Have 10-Year Plan Akin to Marvel's Playbook, Says David ZaslavWarner Bros. Discovery Reports 92.1M Combined Streaming...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second Quarter

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported a 5 percent drop in U.S. advertising revenue in the second quarter, but said it grew its streaming subscribers in the period to end June with 10.8 million, up from 9.5 million as of the end of March and ahead of its forecast. Earlier in the year, it had projected it would add 400,000 to 500,000 streaming subscribers during the second quarter. Early Friday, the company said the better-than-expected growth was “driven by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch...
MARKETS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend

Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Hits Nearly 64M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to Top 43M

Paramount Global reached “nearly 64 million” streaming subscribers worldwide as of the end of June, up from more than 62 million as of the end of March. The latest period saw the addition of 5.2 million subscribers, partially offset by the removal of 3.9 million subscribers in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Hollywood giant revealed the latest figures Thursday as part of its quarterly earnings report, which saw its revenue jump 19 percent to $7.78 billion amid 126 percent growth in the film unit, driven by such recent hit releases as Top Gun: Maverick, and despite a TV...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Retail Investors#Amc Entertainment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amc Theatres Tries
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After Dating for Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy From Universal and 'SNL' GroupInstagram Head Responds to Kardashian Backlash Over Platform Aping TikTok: "We're Going to Need to Evolve"Universal Pictures Nabs Buddy Comedy From 'SNL' Please Don't Destroy Group Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alina of Cuba’ Producer Responds to John Leguizamo’s Criticism of James Franco Casting as Fidel Castro: “His Comments Are Culturally Uneducated”

Following criticisms by John Leguizamo of James Franco’s casting as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan has responded, calling the comments “culturally uneducated.” Set to be directed by Miguel Bardem and based on a script written by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, Franco stars opposite Mía Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with whom Castro becomes romantically entwined. The film is based on the true-life story of Alina Fernandez — played by Ana Villafañe — a Cuban exile turned social advocate who learns at age 10 that she is Castro’s daughter....
MOVIES
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74

Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Anne Heche Hospitalized After Car-Crash Fire in L.A.

Anne Heche was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle, CNN reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a public report that a solo female driver’s car collided into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A., causing “structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” The woman was rescued from the car and taken to a local hospital in critical condition; firefighters put out the blaze in roughly an hour. More from The Hollywood Reporter'What We Do in the Shadows' Showrunners Reveal How They Blend Comedy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy