ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halle Berry Shares Meme of Mariah Carey Dancing to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’: ‘#TwoQueens’

By Kyle Denis
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

In recent years, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has emerged as one of the most unlikely Twitter superstars. Known for her grasp on meme culture that escapes most celebrities of her stature, Berry recently shared yet another viral clip on Wednesday night.

The video clip sets a scene from Mariah Carey’s Glitter to “Alien Superstar,” one of the most beloved tracks from Beyoncé’s new Renaissance album. In the clip, Mariah dances and vibes to Beyoncé’s ethereal voice as she croons, “I’m too classy for this world/ Forever I’m that girl/ Feed you diamonds and pearls.”

“L ove love love this mashup. xx #twoqueens,” Berry captioned the fan-made video.

The Bruised star has spent the past few days expressing her love for Renaissance by captioning a GIF with the hashtag “ Renaissance on repeat.” In the spirit of “Virgo’s Groove,” one of the album’s 16 tracks, Berry used another tweet to question what a “Leo’s Groove” would sound like.

Berry has always been a vocal music lover. Last year, she co-produced the soundtrack to Bruised , her feature directorial debut, alongside Cardi B . The soundtrack featured songs from H.E.R. , Young M.A , City Girls , Saweetie , Latto , Flo Milli , Erica Banks and Cardi herself.

While Carey hasn’t shared her thoughts on Renaissance yet, she and Beyoncé have shown each other plenty of love in the past. The two music icons have never collaborated, but maybe this video will spur an “Alien Superstar” remix blessed by Mimi’s vocals.

Check out Berry’s post below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Flo Milli
Person
Mariah Carey
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstars#Academy Award#Renaissance#City Girls
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
THEATER & DANCE
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy