Energy Industry

Gaza faces possible blackout as Israeli blockade continues for third day

By Reuters
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
US News and World Report

Egyptian Mediators Propose Gaza Truce as of 1900 GMT, Source Says

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response. There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'Enough!': Exhausted Gazans again under fire

With empty streets and drawn curtains, Gaza feels like a ghost town. "This latest escalation brings back images of fear, anxiety, and the feeling that we are all alone," said Dounia Ismail, a Gaza City resident.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
#Gaza#Palestinian People#Hamas#Israeli#Egyptian
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Rocket Sirens, Explosions Sound in Western Outskirts of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Rocket sirens sounded and explosions were heard in Israeli communities west of Jerusalem on Sunday, witnesses said. That indicated possible Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli aerial interceptions on the third day of a flare-up in fighting around the Gaza Strip. (Writing by Dan Williams)
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
