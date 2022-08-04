Read on everythingsouthcity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFist
Sunday Links: 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship Draws Hundreds to Linda Mar Beach for All the Canine Fun
Large crowds gathered at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning for the World Dog Surfing Championship. Bipeds and quadrupeds took to the choppy waters off the aforenoted beach starting at 9 a.m. yesterday to ride waves... and, by proxy, produce feel-good content that's still flooding social media; a "yappy hour" event, pet adoptions (courtesy of a on-site dog rescue), and a canine costume contest rounded out the occasion. [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
Water-free car wash a solution for permanent-drought future
WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) -- On Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek a benefit car wash was held that was missing one seemingly key ingredient: water. It was a demonstration of the growing popularity of getting cars clean without wasting H2O.Normally you rinse a car, wash it then rinse it again. But, in a time of drought, people are looking for new normals -- at least Jennifer Anderson was."I needed to know what they were doing," Anderson said. "Because I saw them wiping down another car and I thought, 'OK, how are they doing this?'"What she was referring to is a process...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour
The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
piedmontexedra.com
980 Apgar Street, Oakland
$1,048,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 2,453 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng, GrubbCo. Sweet craftsman style fourplex nestled amongst low maintenance landscaping in the vibrant, growing Longfellow neighborhood brings both charm and income. Fully rented with a mix of 1 bedroom, 1 bath units. Three of the four units have been renovated and refreshed in the last five years. Sunny & flat fenced-in backyard for ideal for entertaining, BBQ and relaxation.
architizer.com
Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views
Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
Nearby late-night food spots open after Outside Lands
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The latest performance at this year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you’re going to see Green Day, SZA, Post Malone, or any of the other final acts, you might be looking for a late-night bite afterwards. Here are the closest late-night food […]
Annual ‘March of the Penguins’ takes place at SF Zoo
Five penguin chicks took a "March of the Penguins" to celebrate graduation on Saturday, according to a press release from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bold Italic
New Neighborhood Standout Where Dinner & Dessert Shine: Maybeck’s
Maybeck’s opened in 2016 in the Marina as essentially a renamed Spaghetti Bros. restaurant, going for modern “red sauce” Italian food. I still remember their spumoni ice cream. The restaurant wasn’t exactly worth crossing neighborhoods for but it was solid, and has been closed in pandemic not just for a refresh but a complete rebirth and ownership change, despite keeping the name.
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
sfstandard.com
Vibe Check: Photos of Music, Food & Fun in the Sun at Day 1 of Outside Lands 2022
Little Miss Frozen at Outside Lands must have sold her GA wristband to Little Miss Sunshine because if there was one theme on Day One, it was warmth. Afternoon acts like Spellling and Duckwrth enjoyed some honest-to-God heat, and by the time Dayglow took over the Twin Peaks stage we were treated to a genuine OSL rarity: late-afternoon California light and a sea of happy people at their most beautiful.
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
diablomag.com
Mad for Mochiholic in Pleasanton
Once carried by Japanese farmers and samurai (a matchbox-size piece has the caloric equivalent of a bowl of rice), mochi cakes have gone global. Made from pounded and molded rice dough, mochi can now be found wrapped around ice cream, tucked into bubble waffles, and incorporated (as rice flour) into pastry batter to yield a springier and chewier texture.
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
sfstandard.com
After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare
Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
Comments / 0