WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) -- On Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek a benefit car wash was held that was missing one seemingly key ingredient: water. It was a demonstration of the growing popularity of getting cars clean without wasting H2O.Normally you rinse a car, wash it then rinse it again. But, in a time of drought, people are looking for new normals -- at least Jennifer Anderson was."I needed to know what they were doing," Anderson said. "Because I saw them wiping down another car and I thought, 'OK, how are they doing this?'"What she was referring to is a process...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO