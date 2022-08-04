Schenectady Police: Arrest warrant in 2019 Roscoe Foster murder; Suspect a teenager at time of shooting

Roscoe Foster, right; A vigil held in his memory on the one-year anniversary of his murder (Credit: Provided and Peter R. Barber)

SCHENECTADY – City police have filed for and obtained an arrest warrant for a man, charging him with the January 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster, police said Thursday.

No name was released on the suspect Thursday, however, due to the suspect’s age at the time of the incident, police said.

A release Thursday did not specify the suspect’s age at the time, but indicated he is now 20 years old, making him 16 or 17 years old at the time Foster was shot and killed.

Foster, 38, was gunned down in his car at about 1 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019 at the corner of Becker and Linden Streets in Schenectady’s Central State Street neighborhood.

The man is currently being held in prison on an unrelated charge, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in the Foster case in Schenectady County Youth Part Court on Monday.

The release also did not give further information on how police believe Foster was killed, but the charges include an attempted robbery count and a conspiracy charge.

The suspect will be charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy, according to police.

The release indicated the investigation continues.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the police release read.

The release also did not explain the conspiracy count further. Fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony is defined as when someone agrees with one or more people to commit a certain level felony. First-degree robbery would be among the felonies on those specific levels.

The murder of Foster had remained unsolved since his death, with Foster’s family and friends keeping the case at the forefront publicly, trying to get it solved.

They described Foster as a wonderful father, who was giving, trusting and caring and they’ve met on the three anniversaries since to hold a vigil at the scene to remember Foster and bring attention to the case. That included this past Jan. 25 for the third anniversary.

A reward fund raised more than $5,000 toward direct information that led to an arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible.

Just over a year after Foster’s murder, Amanda Patterson, the mother of Foster’s youngest child, spoke the reward efforts and efforts to get Foster’s murder solved.

“We want to keep his memory alive and we want justice so bad,” Patterson said then.

