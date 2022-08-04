Valley’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens This Week in Thayne

Read on svinews.com
Related
buckrail.com
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
county17.com
Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Afton on Saturday, July 31, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 5:58 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near milepost 71.7 on...
eastidahonews.com
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
eastidahonews.com
Two men charged with felonies for allegedly stealing some $28 from tip jars
POCATELLO — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing the tip jar at a Pocatello soda shop and restaurant. Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Grace, has been charged with principal to burglary, according to court records. Timothy William Halpin, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of burglary after he was tied to a similar theft in Chubbuck.
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
Comments / 0