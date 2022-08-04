Former City Council President Gladys Santiago dies

Read on 13wham.com
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV Guide
Herbie J Pilato
Rochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Travel Maven
Penfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Sharee B.
Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional Love
Herbie J Pilato
Rochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn
Herbie J Pilato
Los Angeles, CA
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
WHEC TV-10
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans speaks about housing quality taskforce during progress report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At an event Thursday night that Mayor Evans called a "progress report," he outlined his plans and accomplishments, including beginning to implement some of the housing task force recommendations. He also spoke at length about public safety saying the city has invested $8.4 million in violence prevention programs.
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
WHEC TV-10
Forward party emerges as third party in politics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Filling RCSD's vacant positions - including superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — It's been two weeks since news broke that Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small would be leaving her post in Rochester city schools, two years ahead of the end of her contract. That job is just one of hundreds the district needs to fill. Those in the front...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
13 WHAM
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
Ukrainian Family relocated to Webster due to war speaks out on journey to America
Now they want to tell their story to show that the people of Ukraine still need help because of this war.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
13 WHAM
PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break
Rochester, N.Y. — To raise awareness and advocate for safe, accessible play spaces for children of Rochester, Healthi Kids teamed up with 50 neighborhood partners for the return of its 5th PlayROCs Your Neighborhood event. All children, families and residents were encouraged to join Healthi Kids and its partners...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
